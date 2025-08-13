The Future of East-West Connectivity Begins at Piramal Revanta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: In Mumbai’s ever-evolving real estate landscape, infrastructure is no longer just a support system — it’s a value creator. The biggest shifts in residential demand today are being fuelled by large-scale connectivity projects that bring the city closer, shorten commutes, and redefine how people live and move.

At the forefront of this transformation is the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) — a long-anticipated east-west corridor set to reshape the future of North Mumbai. With construction now officially underway, the GMLR is more than just an engineering feat; it’s a marker of what’s next for Mulund — and for forward-looking developments like Piramal Revanta, which will soon sit right at the gateway of this crucial link.

The GMLR: Unlocking a New Era of Connectivity for Mulund Spanning 12.2 kilometres, the GMLR is poised to become Mumbai’s fourth major east-west connector, directly linking Goregaon in the west to Mulund in the east — bypassing the daily congestion of JVLR and Ghodbunder Road. A central feature of the corridor is the construction of twin tunnels running beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park, part of Phase 3(B) of the project, where tunnelling work is set to begin by August 2025.

This high-speed link will dramatically cut travel time from 90 minutes to just 20–25 minutes, reducing cross-city journeys by nearly 9 km. Integrated with upcoming Metro corridors and arterial roads, GMLR will not only enhance convenience for daily commuters but also improve access to key employment hubs, commercial zones, and lifestyle destinations across Mumbai.

For Mulund, already known for its quality social infrastructure and high liveability, the GMLR marks a leap forward — one that’s expected to raise the profile of the neighbourhood and catalyse real estate value across the board.

Piramal Revanta: The Gateway to GMLR and a Life of Elevated Access Positioned at the very entrance of Mulund’s GMLR corridor, Piramal Revanta is set to become the first gated community commuters will encounter as they descend from the new link road. That locational advantage is significant — not only in terms of accessibility but also in visibility and long-term value.

Spread across 12 acres, Piramal Revanta is an integrated development that offers over 50% open spaces, a biophilic design philosophy, and more than 50 thoughtfully curated amenities across 5.84 acres and three levels. With wellness, recreation, and social connection at its core, the project brings together smart urban planning with lush natural elements.

Introducing Rayansh: The Final Tower at Piramal Revanta Timed perfectly with the rollout of Mumbai’s next big infrastructure milestone, Rayansh — Tower 6 — rises 48 storeys high, making it the tallest tower at Piramal Revanta, and offering the final opportunity to be part of this nature-integrated, future-ready address.

Located within VANA, a 3-acre green paradise, Rayansh offers panoramic views of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and Mulund skyline. Homes are designed with spacious layouts and expansive decks, with refined interiors that reflect a lifestyle of quiet sophistication, elevated by connectivity and surrounded by nature.

With the city’s infrastructure map rapidly evolving and the GMLR unlocking new horizons of access, Rayansh is not just a new address — it's a rare alignment of timing, location, and thoughtful design.

A Future-Forward Address in a Fast-Transforming City As Mumbai accelerates into its next phase of growth, the connection between infrastructure and real estate success has never been clearer. Developments that are well-timed, strategically located, and attuned to modern buyer aspirations will define the city’s new skyline.

Piramal Revanta, located at the cusp of the GMLR and at the heart of Mulund’s transformation, is one such opportunity. And with Rayansh, the final tower now launched, the window to be part of this evolution is closing soon.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.