The Future of IPOs in India - What You Need to Know from 2025’s Listings

Over the last few years, Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) have been one of the most thrilling opportunities for Indian investors. With rising market participation, growing startup activity and regulatory changes, the IPO market in India is changing at a fast pace.
As we continue to navigate the year 2025, investors are keeping an eye on what's next. This year’s top listings offer a clear snapshot of emerging IPO trends and where the market could be heading. Whether you are an experienced investor or new to the game, knowing the direction of future IPOs and monitoring upcoming IPO prospects can make a huge impact on your investment portfolio.
So, let’s discuss the state of IPOs in India, the highlights from 2025's top listings, trends that will determine the IPO landscape and how Kotak Neo and Kotak Securities can help you invest wisely.
The Indian IPO market has maintained its momentum into 2025, with more than 70 companies going public during the first half of the year. From tech startups and fintech companies to renewable energy businesses and old-school manufacturing titans, IPOs are no longer confined to a single sector or business model.
Here are the top 2025 IPO listings:
Monolithisch India made one of the most spectacular debuts of the year, listing at ₹400 and delivering an impressive 179.72% gain over its IPO price of ₹143. The issue was oversubscribed nearly 170 times, and its strong 26% grey market premium before listing signalled investor confidence. The IPO, open from 12 to 16 June 2025, raised ₹82 crore and listed on 19 June 2025. Investors were drawn to the company’s strong fundamentals, niche market positioning and promising growth prospects, which contributed to its outstanding market reception.
Cryogenic OGS followed closely as another standout, debuting with a 142% listing return in July 2025. Shares opened at around ₹114 compared to the ₹47 issue price, reflecting the market’s enthusiasm. The IPO was a blockbuster in terms of demand, oversubscribed 646 times overall, with the retail portion hitting an extraordinary 774×. Grey market activity ahead of the listing hinted at a 68% premium, and the buzz carried through to its 10 July debut after the bidding window of 3–7 July. The company’s focus on high-precision cryogenic and gas systems for industrial and scientific applications attracted a wide range of investors, including those seeking exposure to specialised engineering sectors.
FlySBS Aviation also delivered an impressive performance, listing on 8 August 2025 with a 130.9% gain, opening at ₹519.50 against its ₹225 issue price. Investor interest was strong from the outset, with the IPO being subscribed 84.5 times and grey market premiums ranging between 86–96% before launch. The subscription window ran from 1 to 5 August, with demand driven by optimism around India’s growing regional aviation market. FlySBS’s plans for fleet expansion, enhanced regional connectivity, and potential government support under aviation schemes gave the company a favourable long-term outlook, adding to the listing-day excitement.
As the activity in IPO picks up steam in the second half of 2025, a few trends are likely to shape its future:
IPO aspirants from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are now joining the race, particularly across sectors such as logistics, agritech, chemicals and manufacturing. This diversification by region will increase investor choice and deepen the equity culture in small towns.
The SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) platform has registered a record number of listings in 2025. These IPOs usually demand lower capital to enter and can return high dividends, but at greater risk.
Investors became cautious after some notable IPOs in 2022–2023 underperformed post-listing. In 2025, firms with transparent revenue streams and sustainable business models are being preferred, even if they are smaller or less trendy.
A few firms are experimenting with alternative IPO structures, providing anchor investor tranches, discounted retail segments or green shoe facilities to stabilise post-listing prices.
Online platforms such as Kotak Neo have ensured IPO participation is hassle-free. With functionalities such as UPI-based bidding, real-time alerts, tracking allotment and zero-paper application, retail participation has hit record highs.
If you are considering upcoming IPO opportunities, the latter part of 2025 is filled with candidates to look out for:
Company
Price Range
Expected IPO Size
Bidding Dates
ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd
119-125
₹41.19 Cr
21 Aug – 25 Aug 2025
Shivashrit Foods Ltd
135-142
₹70.03 Cr
22 Aug – 26 Aug 2025
Anondita Medicare
137-145
₹69.5 Cr
22 Aug – 26 Aug 2025
Classic Electrodes (India) Ltd
82-87
₹41.51 Cr
22 Aug – 26 Aug 2025
NIS Management
105-111
₹60.01 Cr
25 Aug – 28 Aug 2025
Globtier Infotech Ltd
72
₹31.05 Cr
25 Aug – 28 Aug 2025
Vikran Engineering Ltd
92-97
₹772 Cr
26 Aug – 29 Aug 2025
All of these firms are well-positioned in sectors with high growth. It is advised to keep track of their DRHPs (Draft Red Herring Prospectus), anchor investor information and subscription levels close at hand.
The IPO market in India is entering a mature, exciting phase, powered by transparency, tech adoption and investor awareness. In 2025, we will see quality listings with strong business models, rising interest in sustainability themes and a significant uptick in retail and institutional participation.
However, investors must look beyond the hype and evaluate company fundamentals, market conditions and growth outlook before investing. With Kotak Securities, IPOs have never been so easy. From application to allotment and more, their trading app Kotak Neo makes every IPO opportunity worthwhile.
