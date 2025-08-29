The Future of IPOs in India - What You Need to Know from 2025’s Listings

Over the last few years, Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) have been one of the most thrilling opportunities for Indian investors. With rising market participation, growing startup activity and regulatory changes, the IPO market in India is changing at a fast pace.

Advertisement

As we continue to navigate the year 2025, investors are keeping an eye on what's next. This year’s top listings offer a clear snapshot of emerging IPO trends and where the market could be heading. Whether you are an experienced investor or new to the game, knowing the direction of future IPOs and monitoring upcoming IPO prospects can make a huge impact on your investment portfolio.

So, let’s discuss the state of IPOs in India, the highlights from 2025's top listings, trends that will determine the IPO landscape and how Kotak Neo and Kotak Securities can help you invest wisely.

The Indian IPO Market in 2025 The Indian IPO market has maintained its momentum into 2025, with more than 70 companies going public during the first half of the year. From tech startups and fintech companies to renewable energy businesses and old-school manufacturing titans, IPOs are no longer confined to a single sector or business model.

Advertisement

The key drivers behind this pace are: Strong Market Sentiment: Nifty and Sensex have displayed a consistent up-move.

Nifty and Sensex have displayed a consistent up-move. Greater retail Participation: Thanks to platforms like Kotak Neo, IPO applications are more accessible to regular investors.

Thanks to platforms like Kotak Neo, IPO applications are more accessible to regular investors. Startup Maturity: Lots of Indian startups that received VC capital in the past 5-7 years are now approaching IPO readiness.

Lots of Indian startups that received VC capital in the past 5-7 years are now approaching IPO readiness. Government Push: PSU listing and disinvestments are still creating new avenues for the public. Top 2025 IPO Listings Here are the top 2025 IPO listings:

Monolithisch India Monolithisch India made one of the most spectacular debuts of the year, listing at ₹400 and delivering an impressive 179.72% gain over its IPO price of ₹143. The issue was oversubscribed nearly 170 times, and its strong 26% grey market premium before listing signalled investor confidence. The IPO, open from 12 to 16 June 2025, raised ₹82 crore and listed on 19 June 2025. Investors were drawn to the company’s strong fundamentals, niche market positioning and promising growth prospects, which contributed to its outstanding market reception.

Advertisement

Cryogenic OGS Cryogenic OGS followed closely as another standout, debuting with a 142% listing return in July 2025. Shares opened at around ₹114 compared to the ₹47 issue price, reflecting the market’s enthusiasm. The IPO was a blockbuster in terms of demand, oversubscribed 646 times overall, with the retail portion hitting an extraordinary 774×. Grey market activity ahead of the listing hinted at a 68% premium, and the buzz carried through to its 10 July debut after the bidding window of 3–7 July. The company’s focus on high-precision cryogenic and gas systems for industrial and scientific applications attracted a wide range of investors, including those seeking exposure to specialised engineering sectors.

Advertisement

FlySBS Aviation FlySBS Aviation also delivered an impressive performance, listing on 8 August 2025 with a 130.9% gain, opening at ₹519.50 against its ₹225 issue price. Investor interest was strong from the outset, with the IPO being subscribed 84.5 times and grey market premiums ranging between 86–96% before launch. The subscription window ran from 1 to 5 August, with demand driven by optimism around India’s growing regional aviation market. FlySBS’s plans for fleet expansion, enhanced regional connectivity, and potential government support under aviation schemes gave the company a favourable long-term outlook, adding to the listing-day excitement.

Trends That Will Shape the Future of IPOs in India As the activity in IPO picks up steam in the second half of 2025, a few trends are likely to shape its future:

Advertisement

IPOs by Non-Metro India IPO aspirants from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are now joining the race, particularly across sectors such as logistics, agritech, chemicals and manufacturing. This diversification by region will increase investor choice and deepen the equity culture in small towns.

Emergence of SME and Startup Listings The SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) platform has registered a record number of listings in 2025. These IPOs usually demand lower capital to enter and can return high dividends, but at greater risk.

Profitability Over Growth Hype Investors became cautious after some notable IPOs in 2022–2023 underperformed post-listing. In 2025, firms with transparent revenue streams and sustainable business models are being preferred, even if they are smaller or less trendy.

Advertisement

Hybrid IPO Models A few firms are experimenting with alternative IPO structures, providing anchor investor tranches, discounted retail segments or green shoe facilities to stabilise post-listing prices.

Tech-enabled IPO Investing Online platforms such as Kotak Neo have ensured IPO participation is hassle-free. With functionalities such as UPI-based bidding, real-time alerts, tracking allotment and zero-paper application, retail participation has hit record highs.

Upcoming IPOs in 2025 If you are considering upcoming IPO opportunities, the latter part of 2025 is filled with candidates to look out for:

Company Price Range Expected IPO Size Bidding Dates ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd

Advertisement

119-125

₹41.19 Cr

21 Aug – 25 Aug 2025

Shivashrit Foods Ltd

135-142

₹70.03 Cr

22 Aug – 26 Aug 2025

Anondita Medicare

137-145

₹69.5 Cr

22 Aug – 26 Aug 2025

Classic Electrodes (India) Ltd

82-87

₹41.51 Cr

22 Aug – 26 Aug 2025

NIS Management

105-111

₹60.01 Cr

25 Aug – 28 Aug 2025

Globtier Infotech Ltd

72

₹31.05 Cr

25 Aug – 28 Aug 2025

Vikran Engineering Ltd

92-97

₹772 Cr

26 Aug – 29 Aug 2025

All of these firms are well-positioned in sectors with high growth. It is advised to keep track of their DRHPs (Draft Red Herring Prospectus), anchor investor information and subscription levels close at hand.

Advertisement

You can do all this with ease via Kotak Securities’ trading app Kotak Neo, which provide you with real-time IPO news, quality research reports and application facilities right within the app or desktop platform.

How Kotak Securities Helps You Navigate IPOs Timing is not the only thing needed to navigate the IPO market; it takes research, data and execution. Here is how the Kotak network assists:

Kotak Neo: Making IPO Applications Easy

Click & apply for IPOs with UPI-based payments.

Get real-time alerts for imminent IPOs.

Easy IPO allotment status tracking within the app.

Minimalistic UI and lightning-fast processing.

Kotak Securities: Comprehensive Research & Analysis

Detailed IPO analysis, valuation models and risk metrics.

Professional advice on whether or not to subscribe.

Monitoring subscription figures and market mood for each issue.

Post-IPO listing performance and coverage. Whether you are an investor seeking solid returns or a trader looking for listing gains, Kotak Securities ensures that you are well-informed and well-armed.

Advertisement

The Bottom Line The IPO market in India is entering a mature, exciting phase, powered by transparency, tech adoption and investor awareness. In 2025, we will see quality listings with strong business models, rising interest in sustainability themes and a significant uptick in retail and institutional participation.

However, investors must look beyond the hype and evaluate company fundamentals, market conditions and growth outlook before investing. With Kotak Securities, IPOs have never been so easy. From application to allotment and more, their trading app Kotak Neo makes every IPO opportunity worthwhile.

So, are you looking to invest in the next big IPO? Begin your IPO experience with Kotak Neo and Kotak Securities today.

Advertisement

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.