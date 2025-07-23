The Gateway: Luxury living finally has an address in Mumbai.

A home is a home. Unless it’s at The Gateway. In which case, it also becomes an expression of your indisputable taste, stature and standard of life. Driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a commitment to redefining luxury living, The Gateway by L&T Realty is setting new benchmarks in the Mumbai realty landscape, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology, sustainable practices, and timeless design principles.

Here, sophistication meets serenity. It’s a place where the classic SOBO lifestyle meets unending sea-views. Where the sun wakes you gently and the moon lulls you to sleep in ultra-spacious 4 and 4.5 bed homes designed for the who’s who of Mumbai.

Redefining the Mumbai skyline. Designed by one of India’s foremost architects, the design of The Gateway is at the centre point of art and science. Rising 660 feet into the sky, this iconic marvel is bound to add a new touch to the Eastern shore of Mumbai. The cross beams in the midst of the structure allied to the awe-inspiring glass façade of the two-storey clubhouse at the top ensure that The Gateway dominates the cityscape.

A lifestyle beyond compare. Looks without substance mean nothing. Your home at The Gateway comes fully-loaded with amenities designed to offer you active time as well as passive down time in a balanced manner, through curated amenities which add to the quality of life of the residents. The podium has active amenities, both indoor and outdoor, while the clubhouse offers relaxation privileges that

are the last word in opulence. Together, the spatial design and landscaping offer that rarity in the urban chaos – serenity.

In a city of 20 million, the ultimate luxury – space. They say that space is at a premium in this city. That’s not true at The Gateway. The luxury of space begins at the extravagantly finished and furnished entrance lobby. The 4 & 4.5 bed residences are spacious, both inside and out. The large living areas and bedrooms within with the large decks attached, allow to enjoy the ocean (literally) of space right outside, your home will always be your repose from the daily hustle of the city. Actually, it’s not just space, but space allied to Avant Garde design.

A bridge to the world. The Gateway is a mere 5 minutes from the Atal Setu, making sure you’re connected to the upcoming international airport in Navi Mumbai, the Nhava Sheva port. Of course, the upcoming Sewri-Worli Connector will connect you to every inch of the city be it east, west or central Mumbai.

Built for now. And the future. With the eastern seafront being developed shortly, and infrastructure investments in the area, The Gateway is right at the junction of the present and the future. Which means, that while it offers you the finest lifestyle in the city today at a cost that’s within reach, this is an investment that’s bound to grow over time.

Added to this, usage of sustainability technology and construction processes will make sure that it endures for future generations. And keeps the world safe for them as well.

Backed by a global legacy. For decades now, L&T have been amongst the finest developers of infrastructure projects across the globe. Established in 2011, L&T Realty, the real estate arm of Larsen & Toubro has leveraged this global expertise to become one of India’s top developers. With a pan India footprint, design excellence and timely delivery it has become a byword for customer satisfaction and trust.