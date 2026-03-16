The Gold Standard: How One Bootstrapped Company to avoid an absolute claim

How a Mumbai-based company built a vertically integrated gold platform while several venture-backed peers struggled to sustain their models.

The Lure of India’s Golden Market

There is perhaps no commodity more deeply embedded in the Indian psyche than gold. India consumes approximately 1,200 tonnes of gold annually, sits on an estimated 27,000 tonnes of household gold, and has a gold loan market exceeding ₹15 lakh crore by FY26.

For startup investors, these numbers signal a vast and emotionally driven market that has historically been underserved by technology.

Over the past decade, venture capital flowed into goldtech startups with considerable enthusiasm. From digital savings apps to doorstep gold loan startups, the sector attracted significant funding. Names such as Rupeek, Jar, Melorra, GoldPe, and PlusGold promised to digitise and expand access to gold-linked financial products.

However, several of these ventures later faced operational and financial challenges, with some pivoting their business models or shutting down.

Against this backdrop, Augmont Enterprises Limited built a vertically integrated gold ecosystem and is now preparing to list on Indian stock exchanges.

The Graveyard of Goldtech Dreams

To understand Augmont’s journey, it is useful to examine the broader challenges faced by startups attempting to digitise the gold ecosystem.

Plus Gold, founded in 2022 by Veer Mishra and Raj Parekh, raised $1.2 million in seed funding and gained visibility after appearing on Shark Tank India. The company launched a digital gold savings app offering SIP-style investments and redemption options.

However, by July 2025, the company ceased operations.

According to the co-founder, the key issue was the difficulty of sustaining operating costs without additional funding.

Notably, Augmont served as the digital gold infrastructure partner for Plus Gold, as it does for many fintech platforms.

Augmont currently provides backend infrastructure for 180+ fintech partners offering digital gold services.

Augmont introduced its digital gold offering in 2013, before the segment gained wider traction in the fintech ecosystem.

Its digital gold revenue reached ₹6,645 million in FY25, reflecting significant growth in the segment.

Another example is GoldPe, a digital gold savings startup backed by 100X.VC, which shut down after facing challenges related to business model sustainability and cash flow.

The case of Melorra illustrates the difficulties of scaling jewellery startups in a capital-intensive category.

Founded in 2015 by Saroja Yeramilli, Melorra raised $88 million from investors including Lightbox and Sequoia and reached a valuation of approximately $120 million in 2022.

Its strategy focused on lightweight jewellery sold through a digital-first model. Revenue reached ₹350 crore in FY22.

However, the company later expanded aggressively into physical retail, opening 32 stores between 2022 and 2023, which significantly increased operational costs and inventory exposure.

By 2024, Melorra entered financial distress and was later acquired by Senco Gold at a valuation estimated between ₹50–68 crore.

Rupeek, a doorstep gold loan platform, raised more than $194 million from investors including Sequoia, Lightspeed, GGV Capital, and Elevation Capital.

At its peak, it was valued at over $600 million.

However, the company also faced challenges associated with scaling a capital-intensive operational model, including layoffs and restructuring during the funding slowdown.

It reported its first half-year profit of ₹15 crore in H1 FY26, marking a significant milestone after years of investment-led expansion.

In comparison, Augmont has developed technology infrastructure supporting gold loan services through NBFC partners, including Finkurve Financial Services, without directly taking lending risk.

As of Q3 FY26, this platform supported AUM of ₹8,331.5 million.

The company also operates 83 Gold For All centres.

The Quiet Builder

While many startups focused on rapid growth, Augmont focused on building infrastructure across the gold value chain.

The company’s origins date back to 2012, when the Kothari family, with decades of experience in bullion trading, launched the Augmont SPOT platform.

The platform offers real-time bullion trading for jewellers and bullion dealers using a proprietary pricing system.

By 2025, Augmont SPOT had 4,975 registered jeweller and bullion dealer members.

The platform processed ₹5,53,398 million in revenue in FY25, reflecting a 36% CAGR over two years.

In 2016, Augmont established a BIS-accredited refinery in Rudrapur, followed by another refinery in Navi Mumbai in 2023.

Its total refining capacity now stands at 284 metric tonnes per year, making it one of the largest private-sector refining capacities in India.

Unlike many startups in the sector, the company was largely bootstrapped without external venture capital funding.

In 2025, investor Utpal Seth invested in Augmont, marking one of the few external investments in the company.

The Numbers Behind the Business

Augmont’s financial growth reflects expansion across multiple business segments.

Revenue from operations increased from:

₹3,12,893 million in FY23

to ₹6,62,308 million in FY25

This represents a CAGR of 45.49%.

Profit after tax grew from:

₹436.87 million in FY23

to ₹2,271.88 million in FY25

A CAGR of 128%.

EBITDA increased from:

₹630 million

to ₹3,040 million

Return metrics in FY25 included:

ROE: 74.19%

ROCE: 70.10%

The debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.05x, reflecting a conservative capital structure.

Building Across the Gold Lifecycle

One structural difference between Augmont and several startups in the sector is its presence across multiple parts of the gold ecosystem.

These include:

bullion trading

refining

digital gold infrastructure

consumer distribution

lending technology

The SPOT platform connects the company with 4,975+ jewellers across 20 delivery centres, enabling real-time bullion trading.

Meanwhile, the Gold For All platform serves over 42 million registered users and processes approximately 3.5 crore transactions annually.

Products are distributed through 4,600+ retail touchpoints via partnerships with organisations such as:

Muthoot Fincorp

Shriram Finance

Capri Global

Gullak

Navi

KreditBee

CaratLane

Kalyan Jewellers

and over 180 digital gold partner brands.

Infrastructure Advantage

A significant differentiator for Augmont is its refining and sourcing infrastructure.

Its refineries allow procurement through three sources:

Imported doré bars

Scrap gold

Refined gold from banks

This diversified sourcing model can provide pricing flexibility and supply stability.

Augmont is also:

an IGDS-certified refiner

authorised to deliver bullion on BSE, MCX, and NCDEX

a member of the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) at GIFT City

These capabilities require multiple certifications including:

BIS

NABL

AEO T-2

RJC

3-Star Export House status

Legacy Meets Technology

Gold markets historically rely heavily on trust, relationships, and domain expertise.

The ecosystem involves sourcing, purity verification, logistics, pricing, and regulatory compliance.

Companies combining industry experience with technology have often been more resilient.

Examples include:

CaratLane, which combined digital distribution with jewellery expertise before receiving investment from Titan.

Muthoot Finance, which built one of India’s largest gold loan businesses through decades of experience in gold valuation.

Augmont follows a similar model, integrating traditional bullion expertise with technology-driven platforms.

The IPO and What Comes Next

Augmont filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on September 30, 2025.

The IPO is being managed by:

Nuvama Wealth Management

JM Financial

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors

Intensive Fiscal Services

The listing would represent a relatively uncommon case in India’s startup ecosystem — a profitable company entering public markets after years of bootstrapped growth.

Conclusion

The evolution of the goldtech sector highlights both the opportunities and complexities of digitising a centuries-old industry.

While venture-backed startups attempted to capture specific segments such as digital savings, jewellery e-commerce, or gold loans, the sector has proven operationally complex.

Augmont’s approach focused on building infrastructure across multiple layers of the gold value chain.

As the company moves toward a public listing, its experience reflects a broader lesson in the gold market: combining domain expertise with technology can be critical in industries built on trust and physical supply chains.

Sources:

Augmont Enterprises DRHP

Economic Times Retail

Technopak Industry Report on Online Gold Trading Market in India (September 2025)

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.