This Independence Day, as the Tiranga rises once again, I am filled with a profound sense of pride. Not only in the India we inherited, but in the India we have the privilege and responsibility to build.

For me, the Tiranga represents far more than a national flag. It is a symbol of a civilisation that has endured, evolved and renewed itself across centuries. It speaks of courage and sacrifice, of truth and resilience, and above all, of an unwavering faith in the future.

India's greatest strength has never been simply the antiquity of its civilisation. It is our extraordinary ability to absorb change without losing ourselves; to embrace knowledge without abandoning wisdom; and to use technology and progress to carry our timeless values into a new age.

Today, India stands at an important moment in its journey.

In a world marked by geopolitical uncertainty, economic fragmentation and extraordinary technological change, India is increasingly being looked upon with confidence and respect. This transformation is a reflection of the aspiration, energy and self belief of 1.4 billion Indians, strengthened by the decisive leadership and vision of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji.

His vision of Viksit Bharat is not merely an economic ambition. It is a national calling: an India that is prosperous yet compassionate, technologically advanced yet culturally rooted, strong yet peaceful, confident yet humble. It is a vision that challenges all of us to think beyond the present and take responsibility for the India we wish to leave behind.

The responsibility for achieving that India belongs to all of us. THE INDIA WE CARRY, THE INDIA WE WILL BUILD SHAPOORJI MISTRY As an industry, we have a particularly important role to play. We must invest with conviction, innovate relentlessly, create meaningful employment, build world class infrastructure, nurture talent and develop capabilities that strengthen India's economic and strategic self reliance.

But nation building is not only about what we build. It is also about how we build it. With integrity. With responsibility. With respect for our people and our environment. And with the understanding that the success of an enterprise ultimately has meaning only when it contributes to the progress of the society around it.

India's next chapter will be written through a partnership between government, enterprise and society. It will require the energy of our youth, the wisdom of experience, the courage to innovate and, above all, a shared belief that our best years are still ahead of us.

We have inherited a remarkable country. Our responsibility is to leave behind an even more remarkable one. That, to me, is the true meaning of freedom. Our freedom gave us the right to dream. Our independence gave us the opportunity to shape our destiny. Now, our generation has the responsibility to make that dream extraordinary.

As we salute the Tiranga this Independence Day, let us renew that commitment. To build an India that is brighter, greener, more innovative, more inclusive and more confident. An India that our children will be proud to inherit. And an India that the world will be proud to call its partner.

Jai Hind. Jai Bharat. Shapoorji Mistry Chairman, Shapoorji Pallonji Group

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.

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