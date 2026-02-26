The Intelligent Edge: Where AI, Devices and Enterprise Strategy Converge

As artificial intelligence moves decisively from experimentation to execution, India’s enterprise leaders are confronting more complex questions—around integration, security, sustainability, and measurable business outcomes at the edge.

On an evening when Delhi played host to one of the country’s largest AI gatherings, a smaller group of senior enterprise leaders convened for a more pragmatic conversation—one that treated AI not as novelty, but as foundational infrastructure.

Opening The Intelligent Edge: Surface Leadership Forum, Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor at LiveMint, positioned the discussion at a pivotal inflection point for enterprise computing.

Advertisement

“We are witnessing a fundamental shift—where intelligence, security, and performance are moving from the cloud to the edge, into the very devices employees use every day.”

For CXOs and IT leaders, this shift introduces critical imperatives: enabling AI-driven productivity without compromising security, advancing sustainability alongside performance, and moving beyond pilots to quantify return on investment. These themes anchored the evening’s discussion—from strategy and silicon design to hybrid AI models and circular economy principles—culminating in a hands-on experience that reflected the concept of a secure, self-sustaining system.

From Intelligence to Integration

In a fireside discussion moderated by Jane Mackarell, Senior Director, Surface Asia at Microsoft, Dr. Shailesh Kumar, Chief Data Scientist at Reliance Jio’s Centre of Excellence for AI/ML, contextualised India’s AI journey within the global landscape. The conversation explored whether innovation, responsible AI, and edge deployment are advancing in parallel.

Advertisement

Dr. Kumar observed that while enthusiasm for AI is widespread across government, industry, startups, and education, the next phase of transformation will be defined by integration rather than isolated intelligence.

He outlined three structural shifts shaping this future. First, the consolidation of fragmented application ecosystems into “super apps.” Second, the emergence of role-specific “work operating systems” tailored to professions such as healthcare, law, or education. Third, the rise of industry-specific “domain operating systems” that unify multiple AI solutions within sectors such as manufacturing and telecommunications.

Integration at this scale, however, demands strong governance. Addressing policy and ethics, Dr. Kumar pointed to India’s evolving regulatory framework, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, underscoring that responsibility must be embedded by design—not treated as an afterthought.

Advertisement

Cloud to Edge: A Continuum, Not a Choice

The discussion then turned to where this integrated intelligence should reside. Dr. Kumar described a cloud-to-edge continuum: training in the cloud, deployment at the edge, and networks connecting both.

“If cloud strategy, edge strategy, and operations strategy are not aligned,” he noted, “a single weak link can undermine the entire system.”

He shared examples across sectors—from industrial inspections using edge-captured imagery to AI-assisted monitoring in telecom infrastructure and education—highlighting how intelligence at the edge enables speed, resilience, and contextual relevance.

Beyond technology, Dr. Kumar pointed to a human shift: professionals transitioning from creators to curators of AI output. As AI becomes embedded and trusted, it fades into the background—much like electricity—becoming invisible yet indispensable infrastructure.

Advertisement

Engineering the AI-Ready Device

Building on this strategic framing, Jason Trump, Surface Commercial Sales Leader for Asia, grounded the discussion in device architecture. He traced Microsoft’s evolution from the internet era to cloud computing and now to AI-first experiences.

Today, that evolution is embodied in Copilot+ PCs—devices engineered with dedicated NPUs delivering 40+ TOPS, alongside baseline specifications of 16GB memory and 256GB storage. Trump emphasised that these are not incremental upgrades, but purpose-built systems designed for hybrid AI.

He highlighted the depth of engineering behind Surface—from extensive user research and precision haptic tuning to advanced display optimisation, acoustic testing, and durability validation. Yet the strategic emphasis was clear: hybrid AI.

Cloud AI offers scale, but edge AI delivers responsiveness, resilience, and cost efficiency—particularly for regulated industries and disconnected environments. The optimal approach, Trump noted, is flexibility: deploying workloads locally or in the cloud depending on context.

Advertisement

On privacy, he was unequivocal. Data processed on-device remains under the control of the user and organisation—local, secure, and not shared externally.

Security and Sustainability by Design

Indranil Aditya, Principal Group Program Manager for Surface, outlined Microsoft’s end-to-end security architecture—secure by design, secure by default, and secure in operation. From silicon-level protection via the Pluton processor to firmware integrity and Secure Core PC architecture, security spans the entire stack.

Equally central was sustainability. Microsoft’s commitment to becoming carbon negative, water positive, and near-zero waste by 2030 is reflected in Surface devices through recycled materials, plastic-free packaging, and industry-leading energy efficiency—without compromising performance. Integrated management tools allow organisations to track device-level emissions data, aligning IT decisions with ESG goals.

A System That Sustains Itself

Advertisement

The evening concluded with a terrarium-building exercise—an apt metaphor for the intelligent edge. Each sealed ecosystem relied on strong foundations, balanced inputs, continuous optimisation, and protected boundaries.

As the discussion closed, three messages resonated clearly: the intelligent edge is already here; security and sustainability are no longer optional; and AI must be measured by tangible productivity and business impact—not experimentation alone.

This was not a conversation about possibility. It was a discussion about execution—integrated, secure, and measurable—at the edge.