The IPO Hype Trap: Fact vs Fiction

SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic have become some of the most talked-about companies in private markets. For global investors tracking these opportunities through platforms like Appreciate, history suggests that once the listing excitement fades, revenue growth, profitability and cash flow matter far more than hype.

View full Image View full Image As interest in pre-IPO investing grows, experts emphasise focusing on key indicators such as revenue growth, profitability, and cash flow rather than relying solely on listing-day enthusiasm.

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