The Legend of Hanuman Season 6 Ranks #6 on Ormax’s Top 50 Streaming Originals in India

The Legend of Hanuman continues to be a successful animated series in India. Created by Sharad Devarajan and produced by Graphic India, it achieved another milestone by ranking #6 across all platforms in Ormax’s Top 50 Streaming Originals in India for January 2026-June 2026.

A notable achievement is that The Legend of Hanuman S6 is the only animated series included in the entire list. The show is listed alongside Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, Paatal Lok S2, Squid Game S3, Panchayat S4 and The Great Indian Kapil Show S3, to name a few. The series also ranks as the #2 most-watched shows on JioHotstar on the list, maintaining its place as one of the platform’s top-performing titles of the year.

The sixth season, which premiered on April 11, 2025, had about 15.2 million viewers over its first three weeks in languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam and Kannada. A sizeable jump from Season 5 which Ormax reported reached about 9.4 million viewers in its release window.

Since its debut, The Legend of Hanuman has consistently topped Ormax Media’s most watched streaming originals charts (debuting at #1 in Ormax’s weekly OTT rankings) for every one of its six seasons—reportedly making it the first animated series in India to achieve this continuous success.

Sharad Devarajan, Co-Creator, Producer, and Showrunner of The Legend of Hanuman, shared, "To see The Legend of Hanuman Season 6 rank #6 across all streaming platforms and as the only animated series in the top 50 is a profound moment for Indian animation. This milestone proves that audiences across India are embracing animation as a storytelling medium, not just a kids' genre. When we first launched this series, our mission was to create a transcendent moment for Indian animation that would potentially reshape how audiences perceive the medium—similar to how countries like Japan and Korea have always looked at animation as a medium and not a genre. The fact that Season 6 reached 15.2 million viewers and is standing alongside live-action series like Criminal Justice, Panchayat and Paatal Lok, means that we've successfully moved animation from the margins to the mainstream. Hanuman's timeless story of courage, devotion, and inner strength continues to inspire billions, and through high-quality animation, we try to do justice to the visual grandeur and spiritual complexity that his mythic heroism deserves. This success belongs to the fans who believed in our vision and showcases that India is ready for a golden age of animated storytelling.”

Season 6 is directed by Jeevan J. Kang and Navin John. Daman Baggan is back as Hanuman in the vocal cast, and Sharad Kelkar provides his voice acting for Ravan. With its graphics, soundtrack, and emotional narrative, the show keeps pushing the limits of storytelling.