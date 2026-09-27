The MTV VMAs are here with Taylor Swift making history and Madonna leading the nods

New York, Sep 27 (AP) The MTV Awards are here.

Earlier this week, it was announced Taylor Swift will receive the inaugural Artist Director Honours, becoming the most awarded artist in VMA history.

Swift is currently tied with Beyonce for the title of most-awarded musician in VMA history. They have 30 each. (Eminem is the male artist with the most VMAs with 15.) The new award, which according to the VMAs is meant to recognize artists "whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling," will bring her total to 31.

Advertisement

She will also debut the music video for her new song, "Patient Zero," during the award show. Swift directed the visual, which stars Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson.

"Patient Zero" is also her first single since marrying Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in July.

The two-hour MTV Video Music Awards show will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, September 27, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and 4:30 p.m. Pacific, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

It is the first time since 2017 the VMAs have picked a location which is not in New York or New Jersey.

The VMAs are also simulcast on MTV and be available to stream on Paramount in the U.S. It will become available to stream globally the next day on Paramount and MTV.

Advertisement

Snoop Dogg, a 13-time VMAs nominee and three-time winner, will host. Snoop made his debut on the VMAs stage in 1994. He closed the show in 1999 with Dr. Dre and Eminem and returned for a tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. and again for a performance with Eminem in 2022.

Madonna leads the 2026 MTV Video Music Award nominations. The pop superstar has been nominated in every decade of her musical career. She has 19 competitive MTV VMA wins and in 1986 became the first solo female artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award.

She is up for 11 awards at this year's ceremony, including video, artist and song of the year, as well as best collaboration, dance, direction, art direction, cinematography, editing, choreography and visual effects.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift follows with the second-most nominations with nine. She is up for video and artist of the year as well as best pop, direction, art direction, cinematography, editing, choreography and visual effects.

Madonna and Swift are followed by Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter with seven nods each to their names, as well as Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson with five. Blackpink's LISA has four and Shakira, Tate McRae, GENER8ION and Yung Lean are tied for three.

Madonna will open the show. It will mark her first performance at the VMAs in 23 years.

Kacey Musgraves will pay homage to the late, great Dolly Parton. The country music icon, whose soaring vibrato vocals, poignant songwriting and sparkling costumes defined her rise from a log cabin in the Tennessee mountains to the height of stardom and acclaim, died in Nashville of cancer in August. She was 80.

Advertisement

Raye, Sombr and Teddy Swims will pay tribute to George Michael, who died 10 years ago on Christmas Day. He was 53.

It's double duty for Raye, who also will perform solo.

Other performers include GENER8ION with Yung Lean, Shaboozey with Gunna, as well as Lisa and Sienna Spiro.

Alex Warren, Belmont Cameli, Charli xcx, Ciara Miller, David Corenswet, Ella Bright, Isabel May, Jeff Probst, Rachel Dratch, Teyana Taylor, Tyla and Troye Sivan will present. (AP) ATR

ATR