The new crypto question is where to trade

A few years ago, choosing a crypto exchange in India was relatively straightforward. There weren't many options; most investors were buying Bitcoin for the first time, and trading volumes were modest enough that platform differences rarely mattered. Today, the decision looks very different.

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India has evolved into one of the world's largest retail crypto markets. Investors are no longer simply buying and holding. They are trading across multiple assets, exploring new sectors, comparing fees, and increasingly paying attention to execution quality. The exchange has become more than an access point. It has shifted to an important part of the trading experience for many participants. For a long time, liquidity was the headline metric. Then came security. More recently, fees have moved to the top of the list. With the 1% TDS continuing to affect trading activity, every additional cost matters. Frequent traders have become particularly sensitive to fee structures that can gradually erode returns.

This is one area where Indian exchange WazirX has begun drawing attention. Its subscription-based trading model allows users to execute unlimited spot trades for a flat monthly fee of ₹99, with the platform stating that no additional spot trading fees apply under the subscription model for eligible trades. For someone placing multiple trades a week, the economics may differ from traditional percentage-based fee models.

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Cost, however, is only one piece of the puzzle. Reliable exchanges create an experience where users rarely think about the infrastructure beneath them. Orders execute smoothly. Markets remain liquid during volatile periods. Deposits and withdrawals feel frictionless. WazirX also strikes a balance between ease of use and advanced functionality. New users can navigate the platform comfortably, while experienced traders have access to the features they expect.

Then there is the industry's key consideration: trust. Users are paying closer attention to custody, compliance and security infrastructure. WazirX’s partnerships with institutional-grade security providers such as BitGo and Fireblocks signal a step in that direction. In May this year, WazirX also met India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance along with other exchanges to discuss the scope of regulations, and the way ahead for the VDA industry.

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Perhaps the most notable development is WazirX's recent entry into crypto futures. While derivatives trading has long dominated global crypto volumes, Indian traders have often faced additional friction when accessing these products. By introducing INR-based futures contracts and offering lowest maker and taker fees of 0.02% and 0.04%, respectively, among leading Indian exchanges, WazirX is attempting to simplify a market segment that many active traders are increasingly gravitating towards. This month, WazirX is also launching futures trading pairs in USDT.

The modern Indian crypto investor faces a far more complex decision than the straightforward choice of a few years ago. Today’s traders demand a sophisticated ecosystem that combines cost efficiency, robust security, and diverse asset access. As the market continues to mature, the spotlight has rightly shifted from where to buy to how to trade effectively. Ultimately, for a generation of traders who view the exchange as an important part of their trading approach, platforms like WazirX are slowly becoming an increasingly important part of the overall trading experience.

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Note to the Reader: Readers are advised that crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and involve significant risks. There may be no regulatory recourse for losses arising from such transactions.

Mint/HTDS shall not, in any manner, be responsible or liable for the content of the article or advertisement, including the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, or affirmations expressed therein, and is absolved from any legal action or enforceable claims. This content is for informational and awareness purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Readers are advised that crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and involve significant risks. There may be no regulatory recourse for losses arising from such transactions.