The New Face of Cyber Fraud: The Scams Every Indian Should Know About

Most people don't wake up thinking they're about to be scammed. They answer a phone call because it looks important. They click on a message because they're expecting a delivery. They search online for a customer-care number because a payment has failed. None of those decisions feels reckless. In fact, they feel perfectly ordinary.

That's precisely what has changed about cyber fraud in India because the biggest scams today don't depend on breaking into someone's bank account. They depend on persuading people to unlock it themselves.

As cyber fraud continues to evolve in complexity and scale, awareness has become one of the most effective tools for prevention. Recognising this need, Cyber Cop, Bandhan Bank's CSR initiative implemented by Aident Social Welfare Organisation, is working to strengthen cyber safety awareness and help citizens identify emerging fraud tactics before they become victims.

The numbers tell a worrying story Cyber fraud is no longer a niche crime affecting a handful of internet users. It has become one of the country's fastest-growing financial threats. By January 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs' Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) had helped prevent more than ₹8,690 crore from being siphoned off by fraudsters after receiving over 24.65 lakh complaints. Yet the losses continue to mount.

Data shows that reported financial losses from cyber fraud jumped from ₹551 crore in 2021 to ₹2,290 crore in 2022, before climbing to ₹7,465 crore in 2023, ₹22,848 crore in 2024 and remaining alarmingly high at ₹22,495 crore in 2025 – an increase of nearly 4,000% over five years. Over the same period, the number of financial fraud complaints reported through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) rose from 2,62,846 in 2021 to 6,94,446 in 2022, 13,10,357 in 2023, 19,18,835 in 2024 and 24,02,579 in 2025.

What's striking isn't just the amount of money involved. It's how many different stories are being used to steal it. One person receives a call claiming their Aadhaar has been linked to a criminal investigation. Another is persuaded to invest through what appears to be a professional trading platform. Someone else searches online for a customer-care number and unknowingly ends up speaking to a fraudster. A fourth scans a QR code believing it will receive money, only to authorise a payment instead.

At first glance, these scams seem completely unrelated. Look a little closer, though, and a pattern begins to emerge. Almost every successful cyber fraud starts by asking the victim to believe a story before asking them to part with their money.

The story changes. The emotions rarely do. Some scams create fear while others create urgency. Some promise opportunities while others borrow trust. Understanding those patterns is often more useful than memorising individual scams because while the names keep changing, the playbook doesn't.

This evolving landscape is also why awareness-led programmes such as Cyber Cop, Bandhan Bank's CSR initiative implemented by Aident Social Welfare Organisation, are focusing on helping people recognise the warning signs before they become victims.

View full Image View full Image Cyber fraud has surged in India, primarily exploiting fear and trust. Victims receive urgent calls from scammers impersonating government agencies, leading to financial losses.

Digital arrest: When fear becomes the weapon If there is one cyber fraud that has dominated headlines over the past year, this is probably it. Victims receive a call from someone claiming to represent the police, CBI, customs or another government agency. They are told their Aadhaar, mobile number or bank account has been linked to money laundering, narcotics or another serious crime. Before they have time to question the claim, they're pulled into a fast-moving conversation designed to keep them anxious, isolated and compliant.

There is no legal procedure called a "digital arrest". Yet the scam continues to spread because it exploits something surprisingly simple – most people don't know what a genuine investigation is supposed to look like.

Government data shows digital-arrest-related complaints have risen sharply over the last few years, prompting repeated public advisories from the Ministry of Home Affairs, state police forces and the RBI warning citizens that no investigating agency asks people to remain on video calls or transfer money to "verify" their innocence.

Technology may make the phone call possible but fear is what keeps the conversation going.

The rise of AI-enabled scams If digital arrest exploits fear, AI-powered scams exploit trust. A familiar voice, a convincing video, a face on a video call. Artificial intelligence has made all three easier to fake, giving fraudsters new ways to make their stories believable.

Recognising the growing threat, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) have warned banks and financial institutions about the misuse of AI-generated deepfakes and synthetic identities to bypass verification systems and facilitate financial fraud.

For consumers, the takeaway is this – hearing a familiar voice or seeing a familiar face is no longer enough to establish trust. Independent verification has become just as important as recognising suspicious links or messages.

Fake investment scams: When opportunity becomes the trap Not every cyber scam begins with a threat. Some also begin with the promise of making money. Fake investment platforms, cryptocurrency schemes and fraudulent trading groups often look remarkably professional. Victims are shown impressive returns, encouraged to invest larger sums and reassured by responsive "customer support". By the time they try to withdraw their money, the platform has disappeared or new payments are demanded in the name of taxes and processing fees.

Investigators are increasingly finding organised networks behind these frauds. In one recent case, police probing a ₹21 crore online trading scam in Madhya Pradesh found the money had been routed through 20,507 mule accounts and 12 layers of transactions, illustrating how quickly stolen funds can disappear through multiple accounts.

Common fraud tactics: The scam changes, the playbook doesn't Not every scam makes national headlines. Sometimes it's a fake customer-care number that appears in an online search. Sometimes it's a QR code that promises to receive money but authorises a payment instead. Sometimes it's a part-time job that asks applicants to deposit money before unlocking higher-paying tasks. Different stories. The same objective. Create urgency, build trust and stop the victim from taking a moment to verify what's happening.

The government has been expanding its response alongside these evolving tactics. By October 2025, authorities had blocked more than 9.42 lakh SIM cards and over 2.63 lakh mobile IMEIs linked to cyber fraud. By the end of 2025, those figures had risen to over 11.14 lakh SIM cards and 2.96 lakh IMEIs, reflecting the scale of the infrastructure supporting cybercrime.

The challenge is growing because India's digital ecosystem is growing too. With over 181 billion UPI transactions processed in 2025 and around 100 crore internet users, cybercriminals have a much larger pool of potential targets than they did just a few years ago.

What to do if you become a victim of cyber fraud Realising you've been scammed can be overwhelming. The instinct is often to panic or spend precious time trying to figure out what just happened. But in situations like these, acting quickly matters far more than having all the answers.

If you think you've been the victim of cyber fraud:

● Call 1930 immediately, the National Cyber Crime Helpline, to report the incident.

● Report the fraud on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

● Inform your bank without delay and ask it to block or freeze any suspicious transactions.

● Change the passwords for any accounts that may have been compromised and enable additional security features where available.

● Save everything you can, including screenshots, transaction details, messages and phone numbers, as these could help during the investigation.

● File a complaint with your local police, if required.

The first few hours after a cyber fraud are often the most important. Reporting the incident quickly can help banks and authorities respond faster and improve the chances of limiting further losses.

Awareness is still the strongest defence Cybercriminals will continue changing their stories but public awareness has to evolve just as quickly. Remembering every new scam isn't realistic, but recognising the warning signs is.

Is someone creating panic? Is there pressure to act immediately? Is money being requested before there's time to verify the situation? Those questions remain relevant whether the scam involves a fake police officer, a cloned voice or an investment opportunity that looks too good to miss.

That is whereCyber Cop, Bandhan Bank's CSR initiative implemented by Aident Social Welfare Organisation, plays an important role in building cyber awareness and promoting safer digital practices among citizens. The objective isn't to make people suspicious of every phone call or message. It's to encourage one small but powerful habit: pause, verify and report.

Because in today's cyber landscape, that brief pause can make all the difference.