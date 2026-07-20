The new meaning of energy security for India: Moving beyond adequacy to total resilience

Global energy shocks ripple through the economic ecosystem, driving up inflation, putting pressure on the rupee, eroding corporate profit margins and hitting household budgets. For India, balancing rapid economic growth with heavy import dependencies, managing this volatility can pose a critical challenge. True energy security is no longer about simply navigating a single week of price spikes but building deep resilience for an increasingly uncertain decade.

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The macroeconomic math for India is unforgiving. Every $10 increase in crude oil prices pushes up India’s current account deficit by 0.3-0.5%, inflates the national import bill by $10-15 billion, slows down GDP growth and drives up inflation. This vulnerability is magnified by India’s expansion. Data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) shows that India’s crude oil imports are projected to rise 5.8 million barrels a day by 2030. Concurrently, the country is aggressively scaling its green transition, adding 55 gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil fuel capacity in FY26 alone.

In the in the latest episode of Money Konnect titled ‘The New Meaning of Energy Security for India’, powered by Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Sunjay Sudhir, former Indian Ambassador to the UAE and former Permanent Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) spoke about why India must shift its focus from simple energy adequacy to comprehensive resilience.

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The four pillars of energy security

Traditionally, energy security was viewed through the narrow lens of adequacy that included securing enough oil or gas to meet immediate demand. Today, it is built on four critical pillars, namely availability, accessibility, affordability and sustainability.

India faces stark structural realities. The nation relies on foreign imports for 88-90% of its crude oil, roughly 50% of its natural gas and 60% of its LPG. This vulnerability got accentuated with recent geopolitical developments like the closing of the Strait of Hormuz as about 50% of India’s crude, 92% of its LPG and 60% of its LNG (primarily from Qatar) historically pass through this single passage. Last year alone, India spent about $104-105 billion solely on oil and gas imports.

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India's energy strategy emphasises reliability, cost-efficiency, and sustainability. The country enhances its Strategic Petroleum Reserves, diversifies oil imports, and integrates digital transformation while balancing rapid economic growth with the challenges of heavy import dependencies and geopolitical stability.

“To service a $7-10 trillion economy and the needs of 1.4 billion people, we must ensure energy is delivered in a reliable, cost-effective and sustainable way where geopolitical risks are minimised. We are working on a broader definition of energy security because energy is a whole bouquet that must work together,” said Sudhir.

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To insulate itself from supply disruptions, India is expanding its Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR). While current capacity stands at 5.33 Million Metric Tons (MMT), phase-two expansions are underway at Chandikhol in Odisha and Padur in Karnataka.

Factoring in the new India

As India treads on the path to development, the question among economic planners is whether India’s long-term energy modelling has factored in the digital transformation that is underway. The government’s incentives to build data centres and attract foreign direct investment (FDI) are bringing continuous power loads to the grid.

Data centre capacity in India is projected to increase six fold over the next four years, from 1.5 GW to between 8-10 GW. “Data centres and AI are the way forward. It is not a question of ‘yes’ or ‘no’ but a question of how we manage it. These data centres are catalysts for the transformation of our youth dividend into a knowledge-based society,” he said.

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The Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) National Generation Adequacy Plan has factored these loads into specific urban hubs, aligning grid adequacy with localised power generation.

Energy diplomacy and sourcing shifts

Since India cannot completely eliminate its reliance on imports, strategic diplomacy serves as its first line of defence. A decade ago, India sourced crude oil from 27 countries. Today, that network has expanded to 41 nations, altering our energy map.

In 2022, India began buying discounted Russian crude to shield consumers from rising costs. When global pressures mounted, Russia’s share of India’s total crude imports shot up to 51% by March of recent years, making it the top supplier, while the Gulf’s share plummeted from 54% to around 25%. Concurrently, the US has emerged as a major non-traditional energy partner for both crude and LNG. This represents a shift from the traditional matrix where India relied almost exclusively on Middle Eastern suppliers for adequacy.

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“Geopolitics is a given, and while we cannot alter its course, we must develop the ability to navigate troubled geopolitical waters. The government has made it clear that we will buy oil and gas from the best source possible to feed our economy,” he said.

Renewables as strategic assets

For a long time, renewable energy was compartmentalised as a climate change obligation. “India cannot just do renewables or choose between growth and green energy. That is a binary which needs to go. Every gigawatt of renewable energy generated inside India means we become structurally more self-reliant,” he said.

However, he felt that executing this vision requires overcoming some structural bottlenecks:

Transmission infrastructure: India added 44 GW of solar power last year, but without an enhancement of transmission capacity, these assets risk lying idle.

Battery storage: While India has substantial renewable capacity, its battery storage additions stood at just 570 MW last year.

Financing capabilities: Meeting 2030 targets requires an estimated capital injection of $150-200 billion. The critical mineral trap

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Currently, China controls approximately 60% of global rare earth production and 70% of cobalt refining, representing a significant vulnerability for India’s domestic solar cell and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing lines. To counter this, India has looked to establish a unique synergy across international alliances, most notably through the QUAD framework. Within this, Australia acts as a major hub for raw resources, Japan offers advanced refining capabilities, the United States drives advanced R&D, and India provides the critical component of scale.

India is also engaging with resource-rich African nations and UAE to secure mineral concessions overseas. On the domestic front, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes are localising battery, solar module and electrolyser manufacturing.

Watch the latest episode here:

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Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.