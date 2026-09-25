The Next Frontier of AI Is Not Intelligence. It Is Conversation.

AI can reason, write, and act with remarkable sophistication. But put that intelligence on a live customer call, and an entirely different set of challenges begins.

By Bjas Murthy, CEO, Prudent Technologies Picture a Monday morning. A shopkeeper discovers that a payment has not reached his account and calls his bank.

An AI agent answers. It understands the problem, traces the payment, and finds a solution within seconds. Then the conversation begins.

There is a two-second silence before the agent responds. The shopkeeper says “hello?” just as the agent starts speaking, and they talk over each other. The agent struggles with his accent. He repeats himself. A few moments later, he asks for a human.

The intelligence was never the problem. What failed was the infrastructure carrying that intelligence into a real conversation. And as AI moves from answering questions to handling increasingly important tasks for businesses and their customers, that distinction is becoming impossible to ignore.

For the past few years, the AI race has largely been about intelligence: which model knows more, reasons better, and performs more complex tasks. That race is now moving into a different phase. AI is increasingly being asked not merely to answer questions, but to act.

Deloitte's 2026 research found that nearly three-quarters of organisations surveyed expect to use AI agents at least moderately by 2027. As agents take on more meaningful work inside businesses, they will inevitably move closer to the customer. And when that interaction is urgent, complicated or deeply human, one of the oldest interfaces in business remains remarkably resilient: the phone call.

That is where AI faces its toughest test. On a call, customers judge more than the answer. They judge whether they feel heard. Qualtrics, in a study of more than 7,000 consumers, found that feeling understood was the factor most closely linked to resolving an issue, and the one where AI agents performed worst. It is no surprise, then, that Gartner found 87% of customers still consider access to a human essential when companies use GenAI for service. Our shopkeeper, asking for a person, was behaving exactly like most customers.

Businesses are feeling the same gap. Deepgram's 2025 State of Voice AI study found that 80% of companies already use voice agents, yet only 21% are very satisfied with them. They have bought the technology. They are not yet getting the conversation.

The reason lies in what happens behind a single call. For the agent to reply, the caller's voice must cross a telecom network, be streamed in real time, converted into text, interpreted by a language model, verified against company records, converted back into speech, and sent back down the line. This entire sequence must occur within the brief pause that a person typically takes between sentences. While a web page that takes two extra seconds to load is a minor irritation, a phone line that goes quiet for two seconds feels as if it is broken. Voice exposes every weak link in that chain.

Telecom engineers have a name for this kind of problem: the last mile, the final stretch of network that connects the backbone to an actual home. It is usually the hardest part to get right. In a similar way, AI now has its own last mile. The industry has poured billions into making models smarter, so intelligence is becoming abundant. The ability to deliver it reliably to a customer on a phone call is not.

Solving that last mile should not be every AI company's job. A firm building a healthcare agent should spend its energy on healthcare, not on carrier contracts and call reliability. Enterprises, meanwhile, will switch models as better ones arrive, and banks and hospitals will need customer data kept within their own walls. Both needs point in the same direction. The layer that connects AI to phone networks should stand on its own, independent of any single model, vendor, or deployment choice.

In practice, that means a layer that sits between AI agents and telephone networks. It should let an agent built on any model reach real phone lines without its makers having to build a telecom stack. And it should let enterprises run it in the cloud, on private infrastructure or on their own premises, so they keep control over how their AI reaches customers.

The goal is not to compete with intelligence. It is to let AI companies stay focused on building intelligence, while the infrastructure makes sure that intelligence can reliably reach the customer.

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Leaders investing in voice AI should ask three questions. Can we change our AI model without rebuilding our telephony? Will it perform at a million calls the way it did at a hundred? And do we, rather than our vendor, decide where our customers' data lives?

If the answers are yes, the infrastructure has done its job, and on a phone call, doing its job means disappearing. Customers never notice the systems behind a good call. They notice every flaw in a bad one, because on a call nothing can hide. Latency can be heard. Failure can be heard. Confusion can be heard.

Go back to the shopkeeper. This time, the agent answers without a pause, follows his accent, finds the payment, and tells him when it will arrive. He does not wonder which model it used. He simply had a conversation, and his problem went away.

The first race in generative AI was to make machines intelligent. The next is to make that intelligence work in the real world. The models will keep getting smarter. But when AI finally speaks to the customer, the model is only half the conversation. The infrastructure underneath it will determine whether that intelligence is actually heard.

Note to Readers: This article was produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.