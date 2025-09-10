The NPS Wrap-Up: Myths, Mindsets & Long-Term Gains

After covering everything from Tier 1 and Tier 2 accounts to annuities, withdrawals, and tax benefits, the final episode of the “NPS Made Simple” series brings it all together in a rapid-fire format, packed with bite-sized insights and some bigger reflections on retirement planning.

This episode with Subhasis Ghosh, CEO of Kotak Pension Fund, cuts through the noise around retirement myths, SIPs vs lump-sum, early retirement, and even how to explain the NPS to a 7-year-old.

Q. SIP vs Lump Sum: What’s Better? The debate ends here. According to Ghosh, SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) wins hands down, especially when market timing is uncertain. Regular investing not only smooths out market volatility but also builds long-term financial discipline. "Time in the market is more important than timing the market," he emphasizes.

The Best-Kept Secret in NPS? Tier 2 While most seasoned investors focus on Tier 1 for its retirement benefits, Ghosh points out that Tier 2 is often overlooked. “It’s flexible, easy to withdraw, and offers the same low fund management cost,” he explains. Investors can use Tier 2 for short-term savings and even transfer it to Tier 1 later for tax benefits. Think of it as your liquidity cushion with long-term advantages.

Busting Myths About Locked Funds One of the biggest misconceptions about NPS, Ghosh says, is that your money is “locked forever.” That’s far from true. While Tier 1 is designed for retirement, it allows partial withdrawals for emergencies. And Tier 2 offers complete flexibility.

The Emotional Side of Retirement In one of the most thoughtful moments in the series, Ghosh shares a personal take on what retirement means. “It’s not about stopping work,” he says. “It’s about doing what you couldn’t do earlier.” Whether it's joining an NGO, traveling, or mentoring, staying engaged is key—not just for financial security but also for emotional and mental well-being.

FIRE: Financial Independence, Retire Early The final episode also dives into the FIRE movement. Can the average salaried employee in India realistically retire early? “It’s possible—but only if your lifestyle is sustainable and you start saving early,” Ghosh shares. Still, he cautions against seeing FIRE as an end in itself. "You have a talent—use it for society. How much can you swim in the sea or walk in the hills?"

Educating the Next Generation Ghosh wraps up with a powerful call for financial literacy, beginning at home. He introduces NPS Vatsalya, a scheme that allows parents to open accounts for children from birth till age 18. “Start early. Make them see the power of savings. That’s the best gift you can give your child.”

Final Word NPS, he says, isn’t just a product. It’s a mindset about taking charge of your future and making intentional choices. With India at the cusp of an economic transformation and the cost of living on the rise, planning today can give you the freedom to live fully tomorrow.

Watch Episode 10 and start planning your retirement journey with clarity, confidence, and a long-term perspective.



Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.