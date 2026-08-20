The Partnership Playbook: Scaling AI Inside India's Public Institutions

Aadhaar, UPI and DigiLocker did not scale because the underlying technology was novel. Biometric identity, real-time payments and document verification all existed elsewhere before India built its own versions. What made them different was the way they were built - in partnership with the ministries and agencies that would eventually own, mandate and run them. That partnership helped turn each into infrastructure rather than a product competing for adoption.

Adalat AI, Madhi Foundation and Intelehealth are each working within a very different public system: the judiciary, government schools and primary healthcare. They come to Pragati: AI for Impact with existing models, institutional relationships and a clear understanding of the problems they are trying to solve. Through Pragati, a joint initiative by Meta and the^delta, they are deepening how AI can strengthen those models and accelerate their impact. None began by building a product and looking for adopters. Each began inside an existing institutional workflow, with the people running that system helping shape what the technology could and should do.

Adalat AI began by working with judicial institutions to understand the operational bottlenecks that consume judicial time, particularly courtroom transcription, documentation and the management of digital records. Rather than introducing a standalone technology layer, Adalat AI works with State High Courts, judicial administrators and court staff to integrate AI into existing court workflows and institutional processes. Its platform automates courtroom transcription and document generation and supports the creation and management of digital judicial records, while judges retain full responsibility for adjudication. This approach has enabled adoption at institutional scale: Adalat AI is now deployed across 5,700+ courtrooms in 11 Indian states, with three statewide judicial mandates in Kerala, Sikkim and Andhra Pradesh. As of June 2026, the platform had processed 3.3+ million minutes of courtroom audio, generated 478,000+ judicial documents and saved an estimated 10 million minutes of courtroom time. The model is designed around institutional ownership—working through High Courts and judicial training structures so that AI becomes part of how courts operate, rather than a separate product that individual judges must choose to adopt.

Madhi Foundation is a system-strengthening organisation working with governments to improve the quality and effectiveness of public education systems. One important lever within this work is strengthening instructional support: enabling teachers to make better day-to-day instructional decisions while strengthening the capacity of instructional coaches to provide targeted, evidence-based support. This sits inside a long-standing government relationship: Madhi works closely with the Tamil Nadu School Education Department on large-scale quality improvement programmes, and serves as Chief Management Partner for the state's Foundational Learning Mission, Ennum Ezhuthum with its system-strengthening approach also extending to Meghalaya and Nagaland. VallamAI strengthens both sides of this instructional support system. For teachers, it acts as a "second brain", bringing together student assessment, curriculum, teaching-learning materials, evidence-based teaching strategies, and teacher competency data to help teachers interpret learning needs and plan their next instructional steps. For instructional coaches, it uses classroom observation data to identify specific strengths and areas for improvement and generate targeted coaching insights. Built within Madhi's existing government partnerships and workflows rather than as a parallel technology layer, VallamAI creates an evidence-to-action loop from the classroom to coaching and system leadership, enabling block- and district-level teams to identify patterns across schools and direct instructional support and resources where they are most needed.

Intelehealth addressed primary healthcare's most persistent challenge: access to qualified doctors Frontline health workers record patient histories, connect patients to remote doctors, and conduct follow-ups within their own villages. This works because it sits inside public health infrastructure. Intelehealth supports the Government of Jharkhand and the National Health Mission in implementing the eSanjeevani telemedicine platform inside government Health & Wellness Centres, since expanded to Odisha,Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and now covering roughly 25% of such centres nationally. Ayu 2.0 helps frontline workers capture and use patient information more effectively by operating within government delivery points rather than as a separate channel. Patients consult doctors closer to home, cutting the time and cost of routine care.

Across all three, institutional trust is just as important as the technology itself. Courts, schools and health systems don't hand over sensitive workflows easily, and the caution is warranted — a court cannot risk case data leaving its custody; a school cannot risk student data misuse; a health programme cannot risk patient information moving outside consent. Each organisation's data architecture answers this directly: Adalat AI keeps court data within a zero-trust, in-house architecture; Madhi separates student identities from AI interactions and excludes personal data from its generative layer; Intelehealth collects only what consultation and continuity require, with consent and governance built in. These were not safeguards added afterwards. They were the terms on which each institution agreed to partner.

Good product design alone doesn't explain why some AI tools scale and others remain pilots. Plenty of well-built AI tools never move beyond early enthusiasts and adopters because the institution never takes ownership. What separates Adalat AI, Madhi Foundation and Intelehealth is that their solutions are being embedded into the Institution’s existing mandates, training pipelines, facilities and programmes. As they deepen their use of AI through Pragati: AI for Impact, a common lesson emerges: scaling AI inside public systems depends as much on institutional ownership as on technical capability. Institutions need to help shape how the technology is built, governed and used from the outset.