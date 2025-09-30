The path to a sustainable India: Luthra Group's role in a new transformation

A decade after the Swachh Bharat Mission began, India has made visible progress in tackling waste and improving cleanliness. Open waste has reduced in several areas, and many cities report better cleanliness metrics. Luthra Group has been working with communities, municipalities, and industries to help turn this progress into lasting impact. The success stories, however, only hint at what is possible when a large population starts thinking differently about waste.

India generates around 62 million tonnes of municipal solid waste annually, with industrial waste adding to that tally. This waste can be seen as a source for a net-zero future. It can contribute to energy security, water independence, and climate leadership. Realising this potential requires innovation, systemic action, and collaboration across sectors.

The Numbers Behind the Opportunity

Some studies suggest that municipal waste alone in India could generate significant power if processed efficiently. Industrial wastewater, which often contaminates groundwater across manufacturing hubs, represents billions of litres of reusable water that could be reclaimed. Methane emissions from landfills contribute materially to India’s overall greenhouse gas footprint.

At Luthra Group, according to data from the AFRF (Alternative Fuels and Raw Materials Facility) and CETP (Common Effluent Treatment Plant), efforts to address these challenges have included:

Each year, Luthra Group facilities handle approximately. 2.5 lakh tonnes of hazardous waste.

To date, Luthra Group has handled 11.8 lakh tonnes of hazardous waste.

Luthra Group has diverted 1.9 lakh MT of landfill waste till March 2025.

Luthra Group has reduced 12 lakh greenhouse gas emissions till March 2025. Each tonne of waste processed represents avoided pollution and creates value in energy, reclaimed land, and water resources. This demonstrates that sustainable industrial infrastructure can be both environmentally responsible and economically viable.

Circular Economy Is Already Here

Technologies that transform waste into resources are already operational. Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) systems can recycle millions of litres of industrial wastewater daily, supporting industries and reducing water stress. Refuse-derived fuels and waste-to-energy plants are providing energy from municipal and industrial waste streams. At Luthra Group, the total recycled RO Water supply is 82,81,374 m3 to date.

Scaling Impact: Policy and Partnerships

Policy frameworks may not have fully caught up with on-ground requirements. Priority funding, streamlined approvals, and incentives for circular solutions could help accelerate adoption. Public-private partnerships with clear roles, risk allocation, and performance metrics will be useful for scaling impact from single facilities to industrial clusters or cities.

A Foundation for Progress

Over the past decade, nationwide cleanliness drives such as Swachh Bharat have helped raise awareness, community participation, and build municipal capacity. Luthra Group builds on this foundation, ensuring that waste reaches processing facilities in sorted and reliable quantities. Technology can process waste efficiently, but only if the inputs are consistent and organised, an outcome supported by years of public participation and municipal learning.

Looking Ahead: 2030 and Beyond

Luthra Group’s roadmap includes goals such as:

Current 15.7 million MT of industrial waste annually is projected to grow by 11% (Compounded Annual Growth Rate).

Projected to reach 165 million MT by 2030. India has the potential to transform large volumes of municipal waste into usable energy, water, and industrial inputs by 2030. Industrial clusters could aim to become net-positive for water and energy, powered by their own waste streams.

Solutions are available, and early progress has been demonstrated. The challenge now lies in scaling these systems with consistency and rigour, drawing inspiration from the discipline of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Moving towards a Sustainable India is not only about cleaner streets but also about shaping an economy where waste is valued as a resource, industrial growth aligns with environmental responsibility, and development takes a more sustainable path.