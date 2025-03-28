The Pavilion by Nucleus Office Parks and The Quorum opens its doors in Mumbai

Nucleus Office Parks, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Blackstone India Real Estate, has partnered with The Quorum to introduce The Pavilion, a private, hospitality powered high-end events and experiences venue in Mumbai’s business district, Lower Parel.

Spanning across a sprawling 6,350 square feet, The Pavilion has been designed to cater to diverse corporate needs, ranging from hosting conferences, town hall meetings, seminars, and lectures, reflecting its clear focus on the business community. Its location – One International Center, a prominent Grade-A office complex–provides direct access to a dense concentration of potential corporate clients, facilitating potential business-to-business engagement. Powered by The Quorum’s hospitality and event-curation experience, The Pavilion serves as an ideal space to host events, experiences, performances, and celebrations, according to a press release issued by The Quorum.

A core differentiating factor for The Pavilion is its hospitality-driven approach, something that has been well-established at The Quorum’s urban lifestyle clubs in Gurugram, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Leveraging the brand’s established expertise in event curation and hospitality, The Pavilion aims to offer end-to-end event management solutions.

The Pavilion’s strategic location in Lower Parel, Mumbai’s bustling business district, offers it the accessibility and visibility which is required for a venue like this. It has been designed with contemporary aesthetics and artistic sensibilities to offer a space that spells comfort and style. The design has a lot of natural lighting, a built-in screen, a high-quality sound system, and a custom-made bar, reflecting a commitment to creating a contemporary and engaging atmosphere.

Through its hospitality-driven approach, versatile design, and naturally-lit space, The Pavilion addresses a critical gap in Lower Parel’s amenities infrastructure, which struggles to innovate and meet differentiated needs. With a flexible infrastructure design, it allows businesses, event organisers, and individuals in the vicinity to hire the space as an experiential venue for all their event needs. It is ideal for hosting corporate events such as conferences, town halls, lectures, seminars; social events such as birthdays and anniversaries; lifestyle experiences like comedy shows, music performances, theatre, and much more, the release also stated.

While primarily targeting the corporate sector, The Pavilion also accommodates social and lifestyle events, thereby diversifying its revenue streams. The provision of in-house event planning and production services further enhances revenue capture, allowing the venue to offer a complete suite of event management solutions.

“The Pavilion isn’t just a standalone venue – it represents a forward-thinking, design-led approach to hosting events and experiences. It capitalises on the prime location and grade-A infrastructure of One International Center and offers a hospitality-integrated venue for events across the spectrum. For clients that host an event at The Pavilion are not merely renting a venue but a wholesome experience that is built on the back of our curatorial expertise built over years at The Quorum,” said Vivek Narain, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Quorum.

The launch of The Pavilion comes at a time when businesses are increasingly seeking versatile and well-equipped event spaces. The venue’s ability to provide a comprehensive range of services, from planning to execution, is expected to be a significant competitive advantage.

The partnership between The Quorum and Nucleus Office Parks leverages the complementary strengths of both. While the real estate expertise of Nucleus Office Parks offers a prime location, The Quorum’s hospitality and event management capabilities ensure a premium client experience for members and their guests alike. With a focus on the corporate event market and offering a high-quality, full-service venue, The Pavilion is strategically positioned to capture a substantial share of Mumbai’s competitive events industry.