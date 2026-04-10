THE QUALITY PIVOT: Why Cash Flow is the New "AI Alpha"
Institutional capital is rotating aggressively into Earnings Quality as the AI hype cycle cools. The market now prioritises deep cash reserves and tangible buybacks as the only reliable hedges against 2026’s macro volatility. Here’s how to transition from 'growth at any cost' to fortress durability.
Focus
Updated10 Apr 2026, 10:49 AM IST
Advertisement
Cash flow takes center stage as investors shift from “growth at any cost” to financial durability, focusing on liquidity, profitability, and long-term stability.AI Quick Read