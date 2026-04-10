Subscribe

THE QUALITY PIVOT: Why Cash Flow is the New "AI Alpha"

Institutional capital is rotating aggressively into Earnings Quality as the AI hype cycle cools. The market now prioritises deep cash reserves and tangible buybacks as the only reliable hedges against 2026’s macro volatility. Here’s how to transition from 'growth at any cost' to fortress durability.

Focus
Updated10 Apr 2026, 10:49 AM IST
Advertisement
Cash flow takes center stage as investors shift from “growth at any cost” to financial durability, focusing on liquidity, profitability, and long-term stability.
Cash flow takes center stage as investors shift from “growth at any cost” to financial durability, focusing on liquidity, profitability, and long-term stability.
AI Quick Read
As the AI hype cools, institutional capital pivots to earnings quality—prioritising strong cash flows, resilient balance sheets, and buybacks to navigate 2026’s macro volatility.

Visit the new Mint x Appreciate US Markets page — where financial knowledge meets real opportunity.

Advertisement

To know more about how to get started with global investing and US ETFs, click here.

US Markets
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeFocusTHE QUALITY PIVOT: Why Cash Flow is the New "AI Alpha"
Read Next Story