The Rise of FIRE, the Fall of Certainty: Securing India’s Retirement Future

What if retirement did not begin at 60, but at 40? For an increasing number of Indians, that question is no longer hypothetical. The FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement has transformed early retirement from a niche aspiration into a mainstream financial goal. With nearly 7 in 10 urban Indians saying they would exit the workforce early if money were no concern, the promise of more freedom, flexibility, and ownership of one's time is proving hard to resist.

But aspiring to retire early and being financially prepared to do so are two very different things. The latest Bharosa Talks: India Retirement Index Study 6.0 (IRIS 6.0) reveals just how wide that gap remains. Only 11 per cent of Indians are confident their retirement savings will actually last them a lifetime, underscoring how uncertain many Indians remain about whether their savings will be adequate for the full length of retirement.

The gains of starting early If there is one lesson this data offers, it is the value of starting early. One in two Indians now believes retirement planning should begin with the very first pay cheque, and the average age at which people believe such planning should start is 31 years. Gen Z appears to be taking retirement seriously. According to the survey, about 62 per cent of Gen Z respondents say they are already investing for retirement.

Their head start could prove valuable as the study shows that about 91 per cent urban Indians aged 46 and above wish they had started investing for retirement earlier. Starting early, however, solves only part of the problem. Accumulating a corpus is one challenge, making it last is another. The data shows 35 per cent of Indians believe their retirement corpus will not last beyond five years once they start their retired life. The challenge, therefore, is not merely building a corpus, but ensuring it generates a steady income through what could be two to three decades of retirement.

The power of starting early becomes evident when you look at the numbers. To build a retirement corpus of ₹1 crore by age 60, assuming a 12% annual return, a 25-year-old needs to invest just about ₹1,100 per month. Delay that decision by a decade, and the required monthly investment jumps nearly fourfold to ₹4,500 at age 35. Wait until 45, and it rises sharply to around ₹18,000 per month. At 55, with only five years left, the required monthly contribution surges to nearly ₹1.2 lakh per month. The lesson is simple: retirement planning is not just about how much you invest, but how early you begin. Time, more than money, is often the most powerful contributor to long-term wealth creation.

From saving to a steady income This is where the retirement conversation in India is beginning to change. In addition to questions on accumulation and how large a corpus to build, people are also talking about protection and guaranteed income. It’s about making sure a family stays financially protected while that corpus is being built, and ensuring the corpus itself can be turned into an income that does not run out. Retirement planning therefore needs to address three distinct requirements: protecting the family during the accumulation years, building an adequate corpus over time, and creating a dependable income stream after retirement. The product or portfolio used to achieve these goals may differ by individual, but the objective remains the same, ensuring that accumulated savings can support financial independence through retirement.

Annuities can play an important role in this income phase by converting a portion of accumulated savings into a predictable income stream, while other assets can provide liquidity, growth and flexibility. Claimed ownership of annuity and pension products has improved meaningfully, rising from 6-10 per cent between successive waves of a major retirement study, IRIS 5.0 to IRIS 6.0. Amid a challenging equity market in 2026, several other savings instruments also saw a jump in claimed ownership. For example, post office savings and corporate bonds rose from 16 to 23 per cent, physical gold and gold bonds from 21 to 24 per cent, and real estate from 25 to 28 per cent. Government-backed pension products gained ground too, with the Atal Pension Yojana rising from 9 to 11 per cent, and the Unified Pension Scheme from 2 to 5 per cent.

Within life insurance specifically, annuity plans remain the preferred way to receive retirement income, chosen by 73 per cent of consumers. That said, preference for lump-sum payouts has gone up from 21 to 23 per cent, suggesting a growing appetite for flexibility in managing retirement income, even as regular annuity income remains the dominant choice.

Awareness, though, is clearly not the constraint. As many as 99 per cent of respondents say they know about pension investment options (National Pension System, Employees’ Provident Fund, Public Provident Fund, Annuity or Pension Products, Atal Pension Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana, Unified Pension Scheme), yet only 44 per cent claimed to have invested in one, a gap between knowing and doing that may be the single most important number in the entire study.

What pushes people to invest offers a clue to closing that gap. The most common reason people give for investing in financial products is to secure their children's future, their education, marriage or general financial stability cited by 54 per cent of respondents, up from 51 per cent in IRIS 5.0. Close behind is the desire for good returns and building financial net worth, cited by 46 per cent, up from 42 per cent compared to last year.

But financial independence is only one part of being ready for retirement. Three in four Indians expect to remain healthy and fit during their retirement years, even as longer lifespans could mean having to provide for healthcare and other needs over several decades.

At the same time, changing family structures mean that traditional support systems cannot always be taken for granted. Retirement planning, therefore, needs to look beyond the size of the corpus to how well it can support an individual through a longer and potentially more independent retired life.

The promise of FIRE is ultimately not about stopping work at a particular age. It is about having the financial freedom to choose whether, and how, one wants to work. The growing aspiration to retire early shows that Indians are beginning to think about that freedom much sooner. The challenge is to match the ambition with preparation: starting early, building an adequate corpus, protecting against life's uncertainties and, crucially, having a strategy to turn those savings into an income that can sustain the retirement period.