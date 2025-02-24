On November 4, 2024, India’s rail network set a new benchmark as more than three crore people traveled in trains on one single day. Railways form the backbone of our growing economy, moving more than 8 billion passengers annually across a distance of about 70,000 km. The numbers are growing at an unprecedented pace. The country is bringing in newer, faster trains, developing a High-Speed Rail (HSR) system, and expanding Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) networks in major cities.

However, this increased demand brings critical challenges in ensuring reliability, efficiency and sustainability. Train networks need to run like clockwork, so that such volumes can be managed with efficiency. A major factor here is the effective maintenance of trains. This also translates into improved services for end-user passengers who rely on seamless and safe travel.

A series of panel discussions, Mint Rail Vision by Alstom, delve into the rapidly evolving world of rail innovation in India and the kind of changes we can expect in the near future. The latest session, titled, ‘Sustaining Urban and Mainline Rail Excellence: Opportunities in Maintenance Innovation,’ saw a cross-section of industry experts come together to discuss how emerging technologies like predictive maintenance, aided by real-time monitoring and data insights can help optimise operations, maximise fleet availability and deliver a superior passenger experience.

Keeping pace with growth India’s rail network is witnessing both intra-city and inter-city expansion, thereby playing a vital role in augmentation of the nation’s transportation infrastructure. Today, we have various kinds of rail networks with varying speeds and carrying capacities and a one size fits all formula cannot be applied across the diverse landscape of the country, where each region has its own specific needs.

Managing this growth effectively presents significant operational challenges, particularly in the area of maintenance. Balancing the demands of a large and growing passenger base with the need for timely and efficient maintenance requires careful consideration. Traditional maintenance approaches, which didn’t not require strategic thinking, can face limitations when dealing with the scale and complexity of a modern rail network. This highlights the importance of exploring and implementing new maintenance strategies to support both operational efficiency and a positive passenger experience.

Lifecycle-based maintenance models Globally, rail maintenance practices have evolved, with a shift towards lifecycle-based models that offer potential benefits to both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and operators. Traditionally, it was an acquisition model wherein getting rolling stock often prioritised initial cost, with maintenance responsibilities typically transitioning to the railway operator after a period of about five years.

“The procurement model has evolved from not just acquisition of assets, but acquisition of assets plus lifecycle. This has opened up the door for OEMs like us to not only develop and offer solutions but also help our customers achieve the best value of our assets. Most of the projects like Namo Bharat, Delhi Phase 4, Bangalore, Chennai, Bhopal, Indore, Mumbai are all following the same bundled up approach.. This is a future looking model,” said Rajeev Joisar, Managing Director for Services and Commercial Director at Alstom India.

Given the typical lifespan of rolling stock, which can range from 30-35 years, maximising utilisation is a key objective. The newer lifecycle-based approach integrates maintenance responsibilities into the initial acquisition process, with the manufacturer often assuming oversight of maintenance activities from the outset. This approach is factored into the overall cost of the rolling stock. “When we as the OEM have to develop these assets keeping in mind that we are the maintainer, we develop the solutions in a way that the lifecycle cost is a priority,” he added.

Gains for operators For operators, it translates into maximised runtime, greater efficiencies, more revenue. Predictive maintenance can deliver maximum impact in maintenance processes for the operators, reducing downtime and ensuring passenger safety and companies like Alstom have global experience in this domain of over 50 years.

“When we opt for a lifecycle based model, the manufacturers are also on their toes, because they will offer a better product because they have to maintain it for a very long period. In railways, Vande Bharat, they have done it for 35 years, which is virtually the entire life of the train. That gives great challenges to the OEMs and peace of mind to the user and the operator, because they will be peacefully operating the system and they will not be busy with the day to day maintenance of the system, training of people, spares management, as everything gets transferred for that duration to the OEM,” said Ashok Tiwari, Executive Director of Rolling Stock at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Use of innovative technologies The operators, meanwhile, can keep their focus on other KPIs such as cost optimisation and ensuring better reliability of trains. The other area that is coming into the spotlight is predictive maintenance.

“Using digital technologies and innovative tools is fundamental in our approach. It includes leveraging advanced analytics, AI, and real-time monitoring, which we do with many rule engines or algorithms that detect potential failures before they occur. This is called predictive maintenance. It is more like condition monitoring rather than time-based monitoring. This allows us to minimise the downtime and get the best fleet performance,” said Joisar.

Upskilling of manpower The availability of skilled personnel for timely and effective repairs is also essential for effective maintenance. Calling this the ‘demand of the hour’, Mahendra Kumar, Director of Electrical and Rolling Stock at National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is building the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor, they have developed an asset management system for their system, where about 60,000 equipments have been assigned a barcode. When the maintainer goes to the site – it can be a common technician and not be a very skilled technician, he scans the barcode. A skilled technician sitting at a centralised location scans the barcode and helps with troubleshooting remotely.

“We are making barcodes for all our 60,000 identified assets. This will minimise the requirement for skilled engineers. Further, for the construction stages, we have to further work on getting more skilled manpower for this work. We can think of having a centralised pool who can guide us across all the metros,” he said. ALSTOM is also working on developing a talent pipeline to work on all of the new technologies so that the right kind of support can be offered.

Driving sustainability Large-scale infrastructure projects such as these have a long standing impact for the nation at large, the effect of which can be tackled by building sustainability into their fabric right from the inception stage. Towards this, Delhi Metro has deployed energy-efficient systems across the network to save electricity and have enhanced the use of renewable energy. “At present, DMRC has almost 35 percent of solar energy out of the total consumption. In the coming years, almost 50 percent will become renewable,” said Tiwari.

NCRTC has followed suit with energy-efficient solar plants at the stations and building sustainability into the system design to bring down their carbon footprint.