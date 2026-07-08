The Savings Rate Edge: Why Saving More Can Beat Chasing Higher Returns

Most investing conversations begin with returns. Which fund can deliver more? Which asset class will outperform? Which strategy can compound faster?

These questions matter, but they may not be the most important ones in the early years of investing. For a young earner, the first real advantage often comes from the savings rate, not the return rate.

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Compounding is the eighth wonder of the world. But compounding does not work in isolation. It needs capital. In the first few years, when the investment corpus is still small, the amount saved and invested every month can influence the outcome more than the difference between a moderate and a high return.

The first advantage is not return, it is investible surplus Returns are uncertain. They depend on market cycles, interest rates, valuations, liquidity, and investor behavior. Savings rate, however, is more directly within an investor’s control.

For someone earning ₹70,000 a month, saving 15 percent means investing ₹10,500 a month. Saving 35 percent means investing ₹24,500 a month. That difference may not sound dramatic in the first month, but over 10 or 20 years, it can change the outcome significantly.

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This is where young investors often underestimate the power of savings discipline. The early years are not only about taking more risk. They are about building a larger base on which returns can work later.

Same salary, different savings rate: What the numbers show Let us take two 25-year-olds who start their careers with the same monthly salary of ₹70,000, or ₹8.4 lakh annually. Both see their income grow by 10 percent every year.

Investor A saves 35 percent of income and earns 10 percent annually. This could be a more balanced approach, where the investor is not chasing very high returns from day one and may use a mix of growth assets, such as equity mutual funds, and fixed-income products, such as investment-grade corporate bonds, government securities, or debt instruments.

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Investor B saves 15 percent of income but has a higher risk appetite and earns 15 percent annually through active investing.

At first glance, Investor B may appear to have the stronger strategy. A 15 percent return sounds far more powerful than 10 percent. But the starting point matters. Investor A is investing ₹24,500 a month in the first year, while Investor B is investing ₹10,500 a month. That gap in annual contribution creates a head start before returns even begin to compound.

The infographic below captures how this difference plays out over 20 years.

Savings Rate vs Returns: 20-Year Investor Comparison

For young investors, a higher savings rate takes precedence over return percentages. Investor A, saving 35%, builds significant wealth compared to Investor B, saving 15%, despite earning more.

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The key point in the infographic is not just the final corpus. It is the journey.

In the first year itself, Investor A ends with ₹3.23 lakh, while Investor B ends with ₹1.44 lakh. By year five, the gap has widened sharply. Investor A has built about ₹23.67 lakh, while Investor B has around ₹11.61 lakh. By year 10, Investor A reaches about ₹76.25 lakh, compared with Investor B’s ₹42.07 lakh.

Even after 20 years, Investor A remains ahead with nearly ₹3.95 crore, while Investor B reaches about ₹2.79 crore.

Why does the higher saver stay ahead The comparison may look counterintuitive because Investor B earns a higher annual return. But the explanation is simple: returns are earned on the money that is invested.

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Investor A saves more and creates a larger investment base early. Investor B earns a higher return, but that return is being earned on a smaller corpus. In the early years, the investor’s contribution matters more than the portfolio’s contribution.

This is the part many young investors miss. A higher return percentage does not automatically mean better wealth creation. If the invested amount is too low, the return has less capital to compound on.

Over time, returns begin to matter more. But for that to happen, the corpus first needs to reach a meaningful size. The early years are therefore less about trying to maximize return at any cost and more about creating investible surplus.

Higher risk cannot fully replace higher savings A higher return assumption often comes with higher volatility. An investor seeking 15 percent annual returns may need to take more equity risk, active strategy risk, or timing risk. That requires patience and the ability to stay invested during difficult market phases.

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But a higher savings rate can reduce the pressure to chase aggressive returns from day one. It gives investors a stronger starting base and more flexibility in asset allocation.

This does not mean investors should avoid growth assets. It means the portfolio should not depend only on high-return assumptions. A young investor can combine growth-oriented investments with fixed-income products that add defined return characteristics and regular payouts, depending on suitability and risk profile.

This is where corporate bonds can play a role. Investment-grade corporate bonds and government securities can form part of the fixed-income allocation, especially for investors who want to balance growth with more defined cash flows. Platforms such as Jiraaf have made access to listed bonds simpler through a digital investment journey, helping investors evaluate bond opportunities as part of a broader portfolio.

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The real takeaway for young earners A 35 percent savings rate may not be easy for everyone. But the principle matters. Increasing the savings rate from 15 percent to 20 percent, and then gradually to 25 percent or more, can have a meaningful impact over time.

The early years of investing are not only about finding the best product. They are about creating investible surplus, avoiding lifestyle inflation and increasing contributions as income grows.

Compounding is powerful, but it does not work on percentages alone. It works on money invested. Returns can accelerate wealth creation, but savings create the base on which returns are earned.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint’s promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the conten

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