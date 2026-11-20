Thinking of upgrading your mattress? Now's the perfect time! Make the most of The Sleep Company's 7th Birthday Sale and bring home better sleep at exciting prices.

From 23rd to 29th November 2026, the brand is offering up to 40% off across product ranges with a chance to win up to 100g of gold. Winners will be announced daily for 7 days. So, if you’ve been thinking of a home makeover, this is the perfect time to visit The Sleep Company website or store.





Why Do You Need to Invest in The Sleep Company Mattress?

You spend approximately one-third of your life sleeping. Yet, the mattress is often one of the most overlooked investments in the home.

An ageing or unsupportive mattress can contribute to restless nights, morning stiffness and discomfort, particularly if you already experience back problems.

Over time, mattresses may lose their ability to distribute body weight evenly or maintain consistent support. This can create uncomfortable pressure points around your shoulders, hips and lower back.

The Sleep Company orthopaedic mattress is designed to provide soft comfort & firm back support, encouraging neutral spinal alignment to reduce excessive pressure on your back while sleeping.

However, not every mattress works for everyone.

Your sleeping position, preferred firmness, body weight and physical concerns like sciatica, spondylitis or arthritis can influence which mattress feels comfortable. The goal is to find a mattress that addresses your specific sleep concerns rather than simply choosing the softest or firmest option.

With The Sleep Company mattress offers during their 7th Birthday celebrations, upgrading to a better mattress becomes even more rewarding.





Patented SmartGRID® Technology for Peaceful Sleep The Sleep Company's SmartGRID® Technology is engineered to adapt to body contours, cushion pressure points to provide soft comfort and firm back support.

Unlike conventional materials like memory foam, SmartGRID®’s unique grid structure promotes airflow so the mattress remains breathable and you have a cooler sleep all night.





Which Mattress to Buy During The Sleep Company 7th Birthday Sale?

1. Smart Ortho Pro Mattress: Advanced Orthopedic Support

Designed for sleepers who prefer a firm sleeping surface, the Smart Ortho Pro Mattress combines SmartGRID® Technology with 7-Zone Body Support, making it a popular choice for an orthopedic mattress in India.

Recommended by doctors at the Orthopaedic Academy of India, it's worth considering if you frequently experience back pain or prefer structured support.

2. Smart Ortho Royale Mattress: Plush Comfort with Orthopedic Support

The Smart Ortho Royale Mattress combines 100% natural latex, SmartGRID® Technology and Ortho Relief Foam for a balance of plush cushioning and medium-firm support.

Its 5-Zone BodySense Technology distributes body weight across different regions, making it a suitable choice for people seeking orthopedic support without compromising on a cushioned feel.

3. Smart Luxe Royale Mattress: Luxurious, Soft Comfort

One of the best mattresses in the market for luxurious support, Smart Luxe Royale Mattress features a premium combination of 100% natural latex, SmartGRID® Technology and a LuxioTec Comfort Layer.

Its 5-Zone BodySense Technology provides targeted support, while the GOLS-certified natural latex adds gentle bounce and plushness.

Finished with a luxury quilted Azure Blue Euro Top, it's designed for sleepers who appreciate a soft, indulgent feel with responsive body support.

Looking for more furniture offers in India? Don’t just stop at mattresses. Make the most of The Sleep Company’s 7th Birthday Sale and get a headstart on upgrading comfort in your home. Visit their website for exciting offers on recliners, office chairs and massagers across their entire comfort range. You can also enquire about store offers and visit your nearest store to experience products firsthand before purchasing.

7 Days to Celebrate. One Big Reason to Upgrade. Whether you're replacing an old mattress or upgrading your bedroom, The Sleep Company’s 7th Birthday sale is an opportunity to explore these advanced sleep solutions.

With exciting offers, including a chance to win up to 100g of gold, The Sleep Company Birthday Sale makes upgrading even more rewarding.

You can also get an extra 5% off on select banks like ICICI, HDFC, Axis and more. So, don’t forget to visit The Sleep Company store closest to you.

Shop from 23rd to 29th November 2026 and make the most of the gold offer before the celebrations end!

T&C apply. Offers and gold promotion are subject to eligibility and applicable conditions.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.