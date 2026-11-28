Ask for a pour-over at one of the specialty cafés that have opened across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi over the past decade, and you may be handed the bag before you're handed the cup. It will name the estate (often somewhere in Chikmagalur or the Nilgiris), say whether the beans were washed or sun-dried as whole cherries, and give a roast date and a tasting note or two (jaggery, perhaps, or orange peel). The person behind the counter might then nudge the grinder a couple of clicks finer. Too coarse and the cup turns thin and sour; too fine and it goes bitter.

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India has grown coffee since the 17th century, when, the story goes, the Sufi saint Baba Budan carried seven beans out of Yemen and planted them in the hills of Karnataka. For most of the time since, it was sold by the sack. What changed recently was less the bean than the way people talked about it. Name the source, explain the process, get the grind right and print it all on the bag.

Could that work for something as unglamorous as atta? Nobody photographs their atta dabba. But khapli, the ancient wheat that has found a following among health-conscious households, fits the playbook better than you'd expect. Aashirvaad Khapli Atta, made with precision dry grinding for a softer, tastier roti, suggests you don't have to be a boutique label to run it.

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Origin, process, grind Start with origin. Specialty coffee made a point of naming the bean, and khapli is a name worth knowing. It is emmer, one of the oldest wheats humans have farmed, with a longer grain and a naturally thicker, harder bran than the wheat most of us grew up on. Aashirvaad sources its khapli from trusted farmers in Maharashtra and Karnataka, and verifies it before grinding, checking grain quality, size and bran thickness. Each batch can be traced to its origin, which is about as close as atta gets to a single-estate bag.

Then comes process: In coffee, whether a cherry is washed or dried whole changes what ends up in the cup. With wheat, the choice that matters most is made before the grain reaches the stones. Regular wheat is usually conditioned with a little moisture first. It's standard practice, and it suits that grain. Khapli's hard bran behaves differently under moisture, so Aashirvaad grinds it dry.

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The grind is where a barista would feel most at home. Aashirvaad's stone chakki mills are set to a gap of exactly 0.3mm, a figure worked out for khapli's grain structure: close enough to break the bran down properly, not so close that the flour gets over-processed.

At that setting, the starch granules inside the grain fracture into a more porous structure. Millers call this damaged starch. Despite the name, it's exactly what you want here: Fractured granules soak up significantly more water than intact ones, so the dough mad from such flour is softer and more pliable. It rolls out without cracking at the edges and puffs evenly on the tawa. The same dry grinding breaks down that hard bran, and with it comes a natural, nutty sweetness the grain had been holding on to all along.

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Coffee people will see the next bit coming. When a cup turns harshly bitter, the fault often lies in the brewing rather than the bean. Khapli atta has had a similar reputation: a slightly bitter, chewy roti many buyers put up with as the price of eating well. That came from bran that hadn't been properly broken down. Break it down and the bitterness isn't there. What's left is a khapli roti that is genuinely softer and tastier, with the full nutritional goodness of khapli rather than a compromised version of it.

The last part of the playbook is the label, and here the atta pack goes a step further than tasting notes. Every pack of Aashirvaad Khapli Atta carries a QR code that brings up four things for that batch: its water absorption ratio, its damaged starch ratio, where the grain came from, and the full nutrition profile per 100g. A tasting note asks you to trust the roaster's palate. These are measurements. Aashirvaad pitches it as a new standard of transparency for ancient grains, and its own line is refreshingly blunt: don't take our word for it, scan the pack.

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Where the comparison runs out None of this makes atta coffee. People drift into specialty coffee for the pleasure and stay because they like knowing things. Khapli buyers arrived the other way round, for their health, and for years plenty of them quietly gave up a little pleasure to stay. With coffee, the knowledge came later. With khapli, it's the pleasure that has had to catch up.

Then there's how often it's eaten. A coffee obsessive may enjoy a bag that tastes nothing like the last one; that's half the fun of seasonal lots. Rotis turn up twice a day for the whole family, grandparents and fussy eaters included, and nobody at that table is hoping to be surprised.

And there's no barista at home. A café has a trained hand to correct the grind or the pour. With atta, the last step happens in an ordinary kitchen, usually at speed, often by someone with three other things on the stove. Whatever needs getting right has to be got right at the mill.

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No boutique required In India, specialty food has mostly been a small-batch affair: founder-led labels, limited runs, origin stories told on Instagram. It's tempting to assume a household name has no place in it. But specialty was never really about size. It's about knowing a material well enough to treat it on its own terms.

Aashirvaad has spent more than two decades understanding the Indian roti, and its working rule is that every grain is different and has to be treated differently to give its best. With khapli, that rule led to dry grinding, a grinding gap set for one grain, and a roti that does justice to what an ancient wheat can do. The brand's shorthand for it is the science that turns an ancient grain into a perfect roti.

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Back at the café, the barista tastes, frowns and moves the grinder another click. At home, there's rarely time for a second attempt. The dough has to roll, the roti has to puff, and it has to be good enough that the family reaches for another without anyone mentioning that it's good for them.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.