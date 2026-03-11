The Stillness of the Javelin: Neeraj Chopra at 2,970 Metres

Watch the journey unfold in the Swiss Alps before you dive into the story.

Neeraj Chopra lives a life defined by the precise physics of the throw. It’s all about torque, the snap of the shoulder, and the energy of a stadium that anticipates a result every time he starts his run-up. But standing on a balcony in Mürren, the physics changed. The air felt still. In this village where cars are forbidden and the only "traffic" is the slow, steady drift of alpine clouds, Neeraj found the one thing he didn't realise he was looking for: a total, profound stillness.

It is one thing to take a vacation. It’s another to find a place that actually lets an elite athlete turn off the internal stopwatch. Mürren is that place. The layout is simple - wooden chalets with balconies filled with summer flowers, narrow lanes that lead nowhere in a hurry, and a horizon dominated by mountains. For Neeraj, this wasn’t about sightseeing. It was about recalibrating a nervous system that is usually tuned to a high-intensity pace.

The Rise: Shedding the Weight The ascent started at the base of the world’s steepest cable car. It’s a piece of engineering that feels more like an invitation to leave your baggage on the valley floor. As the cabin moves upward, the limestone walls of the Lauterbrunnen Valley begin to widen.

View full Image View full Image The cable car ascent from the valley floor begins the climb toward Mürren and the higher slopes of Schilthorn.

Neeraj watched through the glass. He saw the waterfalls, large and powerful from below, become delicate white threads. He watched the green density of the forest give way to the raw, unfiltered gray of the high Alps. This wasn't just about gaining altitude; it was about the perspective shift. With every metre of vertical gain, the distractions of his daily life - the press, the expectations, the centimetres - seemed to fall away. By the time the cable car docked at the village, the air was different. Thinner, yes, but also quieter. The distractions had been left behind, several metres below.

Mürren: The Architecture of the “Slow and Steady” Mürren is a sanctuary built on the idea that speed is optional. Because it’s car-free, the village demands that you walk. For an athlete whose walk is usually a focused, high-tension stride toward a throw, Mürren’s layout encouraged a new rhythm. You can’t rush here. The lanes are too intimate and the views of the Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau are too compelling to ignore.

Neeraj spent time just moving through the village. It’s a specific kind of mental recovery that comes from a place allowing and even prompting balance. There is no engine noise to interrupt your thoughts. There is only the chime of cowbells and the sound of your own breath hitting the cold air. For Neeraj, this stillness was a revelation. It provided a space where he didn’t have to be "The Champion." He could just be a man walking through a village where the mountains are never out of sight, acting as a constant, grounding anchor. It was the luxury of being unobserved in a place that feels distinct from the rest of the busy, loud world.

Birg: The Sharp Edge of Awe The journey pushed higher to Birg. This is where the quiet of the village meets a sense of adventure. The Thrill Walk is a steel pathway that clings to the side of a vertical cliff. It’s got glass floors and wire mesh tunnels that encourage you to look at the vast space below.

Usually, Neeraj is the one exerting power. But at Birg, the mountains exert the power. Standing on a glass floor with thousands of feet of space beneath your boots requires a different kind of focus. It’s not the focus of a competition; it’s the focus of awe. Looking out at the "Big Three" peaks standing tall against the sky, Neeraj found a moment that was both exhilarating and deeply grounding. The interest came from the height, but the peace came from the scale. In a stadium, he is the centre of the world but at Birg, he was a speck against the granite. Some may find a notable relief in that realisation.

Piz Gloria: The Revolving Horizon Then, the summit. Schilthorn sits at 2,970 metres, capped by the well-known Piz Gloria. The restaurant is a revolving circle of glass and steel that offers a 360-degree view of over 200 summits.

View full Image View full Image Breakfast at the summit restaurant on Schilthorn, where the revolving dining room slowly reveals the surrounding Alpine peaks.

Inside, time doesn't just slow down; it rotates. During brunch, Neeraj watched as the world outside changed at its own pace. Drifting clouds caught on jagged ridges. Far-off valleys appeared and disappeared. In his professional life, Neeraj’s vision is a laser focused on the tip of a javelin and a patch of grass in the distance. At Piz Gloria, his vision was allowed to go wide. The slow, mechanical rotation of the restaurant provided a kind of contemplation that you can't find in a gym or on a track. It was a brunch that felt like a meditation. Snow-covered ridges stayed in view just long enough to be appreciated before the next peak swung into frame. It was a lesson in staying centered while the world moves around you.

The Descent: Surrender to the Sky To finish the journey, Neeraj didn't take the cable car back down. He chose the wind. Paragliding off the slopes near Mürren is perhaps the most intimate way to understand the Swiss landscape.



View full Image View full Image Paragliding above the Lauterbrunnen Valley offers a sweeping view of cliffs, forests and alpine villages below.

Lifting off, the ground stopped pushing back. For a man who achieved distinction by throwing an object into the sky, there was a poetic symmetry in finally following it. He floated over the same cliffs and waterfalls he’d seen earlier, but now there was no barrier. The village of Mürren became a cluster of small houses. There was no ascent to conquer, no obstacle to overcome. There was just movement and trust.

Being suspended between the sky and the ground, steered only by the wind, provided a sense of total freedom. It was one of the most unforgettable moments of the trip, a time where the athlete's drive for control was replaced by a total connection to the elements.

The Lingering Balance The experience didn't stay on the mountain; it stayed with Neeraj. It wasn't about one prominent peak or one long flight. It was about how naturally the quiet mornings, the steady climbs, and the freedom of letting go all fit together.

The Schilthorn experience offered a rare balance. Some journeys push you toward a finish line, but this one pulled Neeraj inward. It reminded him that for every explosive movement on the field, there needs to be an equal and opposite moment of stillness. He returned to the valley floor not just with a memory of a trip, but with a new understanding of how to find stillness, even when the world is watching. This was a journey that did both: it reached new heights and allowed for deeper reflection. And that balance is what lingers.