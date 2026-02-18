The US Stock Market Today: The Market Is Rotating; Here Are the 8 Sectors Wall Street Is Loading Up On
The US stock market today is no longer being carried by a handful of mega-cap stocks. Over the past year, gains have begun to spread across multiple sectors as earnings broaden, valuations outside Big Tech remain more reasonable, and institutional capital shifts positioning for 2026.
Focus
Published18 Feb 2026, 04:25 PM IST
Advertisement
Explore insights to enhance your financial knowledge and discover opportunities in global investing.(Freepik)AI Quick Read