The win means a lot to us, says LSG skipper Pant

Lucknow, May 7 (PTI) Captain Rishabh Pant said Lucknow Super Giants' win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru meant a lot to the struggling side as they finally snapped a six-match losing streak in the ongoing IPL here on Thursday.

LSG ended their barren run with a nine-run DLS victory in a rain-interrupted 19-overs-a-side contest, which also marked their first home win in five matches this season.

"It was a good game for us for sure. For the whole team it means a lot. We have been trying lot of things. Coming to the same page means a lot for us. It's been a tough season but some times you have to go through the grind.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the outcome of the LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 match on May 7? ⌵ Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by nine runs using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in a rain-interrupted match. This win ended LSG's six-match losing streak. 2 How did Mitchell Marsh perform in the LSG vs RCB match? ⌵ Mitchell Marsh scored a spectacular 111 off 56 balls, including nine fours and nine sixes. His innings was the fastest century for LSG and laid the foundation for their total. 3 What did LSG captain Rishabh Pant say after their win against RCB? ⌵ Rishabh Pant stated that the win meant a lot to the struggling LSG side, helping them snap a six-match losing streak. He highlighted the team's effort to play a perfect game with both batting and bowling coming together. 4 How does the LSG vs RCB result affect the IPL 2026 playoff race? ⌵ The win keeps LSG's playoff qualification dreams alive, as they need to win most of their remaining games. RCB, despite the loss, remained third in the IPL 2026 Points Table with 12 points from 10 games. 5 What was the target for RCB in the rain-affected LSG vs RCB match? ⌵ Due to rain interruptions reducing the match to 19 overs per side, the target set for RCB was 213 runs according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) system.

"Definitely we were trying to put together a perfect game where batting and bowling comes together," Pant said.

Talking about picking Digvesh Rathi for the final over while defending 20 runs, Pant said: "It was a tough call. We were under pressure. Rathi was the right matchup for (Romario) Shepherd."

He also had words of appreciation for centurion Mitchell Marsh.

"Unbelievable (Marsh innings). We know that as a team we've been grinding hard. Our strength this season has been bowling, the way all the bowlers have put their heart out. There has been some good things as a bowling unit, and looking forward to that."

RCB captain Rajat Patidar said they were well on course of the target but fell two-three hits behind.

"We were pretty sure how to go about the target. Boys played well and the way we stretched this game, just one or two shots behind. It was really good batting track. Was coming nicely on the bat. Difficult to analyse just after the game, need some time to analyse it."

The loss meant RCB missed the opportunity to go on top of the table.

"We have four games more, just taking one game at a time, one step at a time."

Patidar too praised Marsh for his 56-ball 111 that laid the foundation for LSG's score.