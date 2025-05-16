The Yohan Poonawalla Foundation donates INR 5 Crores for Advanced Neuro Care at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune

Industrialists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla, through The Yohan Poonawalla Foundation, have extended support with a donation of Rs. 5 crore towards the building of a Neurological and Trauma Care Unit (NTU) at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune. The newly built NTU Unit 3, a specialised 11-bed facility catering to neurological, trauma-based, and stroke patients, is a crucial addition to the hospital’s existing infrastructure. In recognition of their contribution, the unit will be named after the Yohan Poonawalla Foundation.

This initiative is part of Ruby Hall Clinic’s larger NTU Unit 3 project and marks an importantstep forward in the hospital’s commitment to providing specialised medical care. The new unit is equipped to offer round-the-clock treatment for patientsfacing critical conditions and will help meet the growing need for specialised neuro and trauma care in the region.

A moment of commitment and care Yohan Poonawalla Foundation hands over the official donation document. (Left to right): Dr. Simon Grant, Zayan Poonawalla, Michelle Poonawalla, Yohan Poonawalla, Dr. Purvez Grant, Zavaray, and Behroze

Yohan Poonawalla shared, “Our foundation has always believed in giving back to the city and thecountry in abundance that has given us so much. With this contribution to Ruby Hall Clinic, we hope to make a lasting impact in the field of healthcare. The facility is a tribute to all thosefighting life’s toughest battles and to the doctors and caregivers who stand by them.”

Commenting about the initiative, Michelle Poonawalla, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and thesupport behind several of the Poonawalla family’s charitable endeavours, said, “Healthcare has always been a key focus area for us. We are deeply committed tocontributing to the welfare of our community and ensuring access to quality medical care. TheNTU Unit at Ruby Hall Clinic is not just a facility, but a lifeline for families and patientsnavigating the most difficult of circumstances. We are honoured to support this critical project.”