This Diwali, Titan Company Asks Businesses to Rethink Corporate Gifting - Something Worth Giving Worth Keeping

Every Diwali, offices across India go through the same ritual — decorations go up, sweets get passed around, and somewhere in the mix, a gift gets handed to every employee and partner. Most of those gifts are forgotten by the time the diyas burn out. Titan Corporate Gifting's latest B2B campaign, "The Joy That Lasts", was built to change that pattern. Timed to this year's Diwali season, the campaign rests on one idea: a year of contribution deserves a gift that means something, not just one that checks a seasonal box.

Advertisement

The Thinking Behind the Campaign Titan's approach started with a question worth asking — what actually makes gifting work? Not the price tag, and not the packaging. What stays with people is the feeling that someone noticed their effort and responded to it with something considered. That's true whether it's an employee, a channel partner, or a distributor who's spent the year strengthening the business on the ground.

"The Joy That Lasts" is built on that premise. Instead of treating festive gifting as a once-a-year formality, the campaign frames it as a genuine opportunity — a chance for organisations to show partners and employees that their work over the year was seen and valued.

Watch the campaign film:

Advertisement





There's a broader trend behind this, too. Companies across India are moving away from generic hampers and toward gifting that feels specific to the person receiving it. With talent retention and engagement becoming harder to sustain, how a business shows gratitude has stopped being a side detail and started being part of the strategy.

To back this up, Titan brings its full ecosystem into play — watches, jewellery, accessories, gift vouchers, and gifting programmes tailored for employees and business partners. All of it built around one line: worth giving, worth keeping.

Rahul Pandey, Business Head, Titan Corporate Gifting, said, "Festivals may last a few days, but the feeling of being valued should last much longer. At Titan Corporate Gifting, we believe the best gifts are not measured by what they cost but by what they mean. 'The Joy That Lasts' is our reminder that recognition is most powerful when it creates a lasting sense of appreciation, belonging and pride."

Advertisement

As festive spending picks up this season, Titan's bet is that the gifts people actually remember will matter more than the ones that were simply given. For organisations looking to build lasting loyalty, that distinction might be worth paying attention to.

About Titan Corporate Gifting Titan Corporate Gifting is the B2B gifting arm of Titan Company Limited, working with enterprises across India to design thoughtfully crafted custom gifts for occasions like festives, milestones, long service awards, channel partner schemes, and more such reward and recognition occasions.

Explore Titan's pan-India corporate gifting solutions atwww.titancorporategifting.com.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.