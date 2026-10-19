Tiger Shroff firing: Bullets would be answered with bullets, says Maharashtra Dy CM Shinde

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) In the wake of firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said "bullets would be answered with bullets" and warned that the government would not tolerate gang wars in Mumbai.

Shinde met Shroff at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area late Sunday night, enquired about the 36-year-old actor's health, reassured his concerned family, and assured them of full security following the firing incident.

Unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police have yet to verify its authenticity.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Shroff, Shinde said the time had come to uproot criminal networks once again, referring to the crackdown on gangs in the 1990s.

"Their roots were dug up in the 1990s when gang wars had flourished. The time has come to uproot them in the same way again," he said.

Asked about his reaction to the firing at Shroff's car, the deputy CM said, "It will be tit for tat, bullets for bullets."

On reports of threats to celebrities from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and other criminal gangs, he asserted that the government would not tolerate attempts to intimidate celebrities or establish the dominance of criminal gangs in Mumbai or Maharashtra.

Shinde described the attack as unfortunate and said Shroff had escaped unharmed.

He said the police would investigate the firing incident thoroughly, identify those responsible and destroy the criminal networks behind such attacks.

"The safety of citizens is our priority. Why are celebrities being threatened deliberately? The police will go to the root of the matter and destroy these gangs. We will not tolerate gang wars in Mumbai. We will respond in kind," he asserted.

Shinde said Tiger Shroff and his family, particularly his mother Ayesha Shroff, were under considerable mental stress following the incident, as there had been no dispute or altercation involving the actor.

The Mumbai Police have taken serious note of the incident and formed a special team to trace the accused, he informed.

The assailants would be arrested soon, and strict action would be taken against them, the deputy CM assured.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti has also been instructed to review the security arrangements for actors and other members of the film industry, he said.