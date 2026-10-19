Tiger Shroff firing: CM Fadnavis assures strict action, 15 cop teams probe attack

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has said strict action would be taken against those responsible for firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai and assured full support to the ongoing investigation.

Police have formed 15 teams to nab the assailants, an official said.

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The 36-year-old actor escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. A viral video showed an unidentified person opening fire on the actor's car.

Shroff's driver and another driver of an autorickshaw were injured in the incident, police said.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police are yet to verify its authenticity.

The incident occurred near Pushpa Park within the Juhu police station limits in the western suburb, and police are piecing together the chain of events, an official said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Shroff over the phone on Sunday and assured him of support, saying the accused would be traced soon, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

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"We are all with you. We will track down the accused soon. Do not worry," Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, told the actor.

Fadnavis sought details of the incident from Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and asked him to nab the assailants quickly, expedite the investigation and take strict action against those responsible.

"A total of 15 teams, including dedicated personnel from the Mumbai Crime Branch and local police, have been constituted to investigate the case from all angles and track down the culprits," a police official said.

A forensic team visited the scene of the incident to collect ballistic evidence, inspect the vehicle, and ascertain the exact number of rounds fired.

Police were analysing CCTV footage from surrounding locations to determine the identity and total number of assailants involved in the incident.

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"Shroff is safe and has not sustained any injuries in the firing incident. His driver, identified as Firdaus, and another driver of the autorickshaw, identified only as Chauhan, were injured in the shooting and were rushed for medical treatment," an official said.

The Opposition alleged that CM Fadnavis has failed to maintain law and order.

Born Jai Hemant Shroff on March 2, 1990, Tiger Shroff is one of Bollywood's premier action stars and martial artists, holding a 5th-degree black belt in Taekwondo.

He debuted with the film "Heropanti" in 2014 and cemented his status as an action hero with blockbusters like "Baaghi", "Baaghi 2", and the YRF spy universe hit "War".

Outside of mainstream cinema, he is a prominent figure in the sports ecosystem. He co-founded Matrix Fight Night (MFN) in 2019, which has grown into India's largest mixed martial arts promotion brand.

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