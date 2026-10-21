Tiger Shroff firing: Three key accused brought to Mumbai from Kota

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) Three key accused apprehended in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car were brought to Mumbai from Kota in Rajasthan early on Wednesday, police said.

Police brought them by road from Kota to Mumbai and, upon arrival, immediately took them to GT Hospital for a mandatory medical examination, an official said.

Following the medical check-up, the accused were escorted to the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) office for interrogation.

The accused have been identified as Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh from Haryana, the official said.

The Kota city police had handed them over to Mumbai Police, which formally arrested them and produced them before a magistrate there. The court granted transit remand to take them to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, advocate Ajinkya Mirgal arrived at the AEC office in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, informing officials that he would represent the accused as their defence counsel in the case.

At least two men fired gunshots at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening before speeding away on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

According to Mumbai Police, five to six rounds were fired at the car. A motorcycle, allegedly used by the shooters, was found abandoned in Andheri.

The accused fled to Surat and once there, boarded a Jaipur-bound train. The three were supposed to go to Delhi on a bus and then flee to Nepal.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case under the provisions of attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

According to the police, Rehan was in touch with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the attack in an unverified social media post.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested four more persons, including two women, in connection with the firing case.

Police suspect they were acting on the directions of Anil Pandit, a gangster operating from abroad, an official earlier said.

The four accused, identified as Kunal (21), Sumit (19), Radha (23), and Babita (23), were apprehended from Delhi and Haryana.

According to police, Kunal allegedly collected a pistol and 20 rounds from Amritsar on the instructions of Anil Pandit, with Sumit accompanying him. Radha and Babita allegedly travelled to Mumbai with the weapon.