Tilak Nagar road row puts construction quality, accountability in focus

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s inspection of a newly constructed road in Tilak Nagar on Monday brought construction quality into focus, after he alleged that the road had been built with poor materials and demanded action against Delhi minister Parvesh Verma. Kejriwal said the surface could be pulled apart by hand and called for a detailed investigation into the work and any corruption involved.

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The visit followed a confrontation during Sunday’s inspection of the same road, when Verma was seen in a video appearing to slap a young man identified as Sahib Singh. Kejriwal demanded Verma’s dismissal, arrest and an apology to Delhi residents. Verma has disputed the AAP’s account, saying AAP workers abused his family and that the circulated video did not provide the full context.

Road quality questioned Kejriwal said the road had been constructed only a few days earlier but was already coming apart by hand. He argued that such deterioration indicated major corruption and questioned where the money spent on the project had gone. He called for those responsible to be identified through an investigation and, if found guilty, sent to jail.

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The AAP leader also compared the disputed work with roads constructed during his party’s tenure in Delhi. He said roads built under the AAP government had five-year guarantees.

The road issue has prompted competing allegations. Verma has accused AAP MLA Jarnail Singh of pressuring PWD engineers and seeking a commission from a contractor, allegations rejected by AAP leaders.

Political confrontation widens Kejriwal connected the incident to the BJP’s outreach to younger voters, saying Gen-Z was angry with the government because of alleged harassment. He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remove Verma and that those responsible for alleged corruption face legal action.

Kejriwal visited the site with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, MLA Jarnail Singh, national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda and party workers. Sahib Singh was also present during the inspection.

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The incident has generated complaints from multiple sides. Delhi Police has filed a non-cognisable report against Verma over the alleged slapping incident, while an FIR has been registered against Jarnail Singh over an allegation of obstructing public servants, according to reports. The controversy now involves scrutiny of infrastructure work and a dispute over conduct during the inspection. The road’s quality remains a central point in the competing accounts of the dispute.

Further action on the road quality allegations and complaints from Sunday’s confrontation will depend on official inquiries, police findings and legal proceedings.