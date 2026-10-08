TMU Moradabad gets featured in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027

Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU), Moradabad, has been included in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, placed in the 1801–2000 global rank band.

The recognition places TMU Moradabad among 3146 well-regarded institutions from 118 countries and territories featured in this year's THE World University Rankings. The ranking assesses institutions across five broad areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry engagement and international outlook.

The recognition comes as TMU continues to improve its visibility through international higher education assessments. Earlier this year, the university made its debut in the THE Sustainability Impact Rankings 2026, securing the 401–600 global band. TMU was also placed in the 101–200 band for SDG 3 and SDG 6, while featuring in other SDG categories. In the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026, TMU was ranked in the 1301–1400 band. The university has also received the QS I-GAUGE Institution of Happiness Award 2025–26, recognising aspects related to student experience and the educational environment.

The latest THE rankings offer a measure of institutional performance, bringing TMU into a global assessment focused on teaching, research, industry engagement and international outlook. Its inclusion also comes amid an expansion of global university rankings, with the 2027 edition featuring more institutions and countries than previous editions.

According to THE, the latest rankings reflect the changing landscape of international higher education, with Asian universities accounting for a growing share of the global rankings. Asia has also overtaken continental Europe in the number of universities represented among the higher positions of the latest table.

TMU's growing international presence is supported by a multidisciplinary academic ecosystem spanning engineering, computing, management, law, medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, allied healthcare, agriculture and education, among other areas. Its academic environment brings together professional education, healthcare, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, creating an ecosystem designed to support diverse academic and professional aspirations.

The university's infrastructure includes a multi-super-speciality hospital, strengthening its healthcare and medical education ecosystem, alongside initiatives focused on research and innovation. Its Business Incubation Centre supports startups and entrepreneurial initiatives, adding an enterprise dimension to the university's wider academic environment.

The university's recent international recognitions have covered different dimensions of its institutional activities. The Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Rankings have provided an assessment of its contribution towards sustainable development, while the QS I-GAUGE recognition has focused on the student and institutional environment.

Commenting on the latest recognition, TMU Chancellor Suresh Jain said, “Our vision has always been to build an institution that meets evolving global standards while remaining deeply connected to the needs of society. Recognition in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027 is encouraging in that journey, and reinforces our commitment to continually strengthen education, research, innovation and the overall academic infrastructure at TMU.”

The latest result adds to TMU's growing portfolio of international recognition and comes as the university continues to participate in global frameworks that assess universities across different dimensions of higher education.