TMU Moradabad Hosts Three-Day Celebration Featuring Convocation 2026, Rock On, and Kavi Sammelan

Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) celebrated a remarkable three-day event from 14th to 16th March 2026, combining academic achievements with cultural and literary highlights through Convocation 2026, Rock On 2026, and an elevated Kavi Sammelan.

The festivities began on 14th March with Convocation 2026, where 6,041 students from the 2023–24 and 2024–25 academic sessions were awarded degrees across undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and diploma programmes. The ceremony acknowledged the dedication and accomplishments of the graduating students.

Chief Guest J. P. Nadda, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India, honoured the convocation with his presence. Addressing the gathering, he said, “TMU Moradabad has emerged as one of the best universities in the country, offering a strong multidisciplinary environment and consistent academic growth.”

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Guests of Honour included Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; Suresh Kumar Khanna, Minister of Finance and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Uttar Pradesh; and Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Former State President of BJP, Uttar Pradesh.

The ceremony was presided over by Chancellor Suresh Jain, with university leadership, including Group Vice Chairman Manish Jain and Executive Director Akshat Jain, present to congratulate the graduates. Highlighting the university’s ongoing initiatives, Akshat Jain stated that TMU Moradabad is advancing the vision of Digital India through paperless academic and administrative processes while enhancing its medical infrastructure, including the expansion of its cancer hospital to improve access to specialised healthcare services.

Badshah at Teerthanker Mahaveer University, performing for students alongside singer Akasa Singh.

Popular rapper Badshah performed on 15th March at Rock On 2026, engaging the campus with his songs. Known for his stage presence and audience connect, he had students singing and participating actively, making the performance a highlight of TMU Moradabad’s cultural calendar.

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The evening opened with playback singer Akasa Singh, whose lively performance set the tone for Badshah’s main act. Rock On 2026, a cultural event at TMU Moradabad, brought together artists and a large number of students in a celebration of music and creativity.

The celebrations concluded on 16th March with a Kavi Sammelan, focusing on literature, humour, and poetic expression. The evening featured poet and actor Shailesh Lodha, known for his role as Taarak Mehta, who presented a selection of his poetry marked by humour and reflective themes. His performance captivated the audience, leaving students and faculty inspired and entertained.

Shailesh Lodha during the Kavi Sammelan.

He was joined by poets Govind Rathi, Ashok Charan, Chetan Charchit, Abhishar Geeta Shukla, and Manu Vaishali, making the evening a meaningful celebration of Hindi poetry and literary expression. Students participated actively and appreciated the blend of literary engagement and cultural values shared during the session.

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Through this three-day event, TMU Moradabad brought together academics, culture, and creativity in a combined set of experiences. From J. P. Nadda’s insightful words and Badshah’s performance to Shailesh Lodha’s poetry, throughout all three days, reflected a campus environment that promotes learning beyond classrooms.