TMU Reports Placement Outcomes, Highlighting Its Position in the Educational Landscape

In today's competitive job market, securing a promising career is important. Students often seek institutions that offer a pathway to professional success. Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU), Moradabad, aims to stand out as one of the notable players in this landscape, delivering placement results that draw attention from across the nation.

TMU has recently published its latest placement statistics, revealing figures that highlight its commitment to student employment. Over 3,000 students were placed in various companies, with the highest package reported this year reaching ₹63 LPA, indicating a strong earning potential for graduates. As per the report, over 267 students achieved packages between ₹24 LPA and ₹63 LPA.

These placements cover various disciplines, including Medicine, Dentistry, Paramedical Sciences, Nursing, Pharmacy, Management, Law, Education, Physiotherapy, Engineering, Computer Sciences & IT, Agriculture, Physical Education, and Fine Arts. The university’s recent placement report underscores its extensive industry connections, with over 315 companies.

In the IT and Consulting domain, recruiters included Wipro, TCS, Accenture, Deloitte, Tech Mahindra, UST Global, Datopic Technologies, and Acro Technologies. The e-commerce and digital services sector included companies like Flipkart, Paytm, Naukri.com, and Reliance Jio, which provided opportunities in technology, logistics, customer experience, and digital marketing. In manufacturing and FMCG, major brands such as UltraTech, ITC, Asian Paints, GSK, Dabur, and Berger Paints recruited graduates for roles in operations, supply chain, marketing, and R&D. The healthcare sector saw participation from institutions including Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare, CK Birla Hospital, and Medanta Hospital, primarily hiring from the health sciences, pharmacy, and paramedical streams. The university has also provided students with international internship opportunities in countries such as Germany and Denmark.

The university’s alumni have achieved success in India and across the globe, in countries such as the USA, Canada, Germany, UK, Australia, France, Netherlands, South Korea, Qatar, UAE, and beyond. Many are involved in research, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

“From coding in classrooms to crafting data-driven solutions at Deloitte in London, my journey started at TMU. The curriculum, mentors, and innovation-focused environment at TMU transformed my aspirations into achievements,” shares Kavya Joshi, Data Science Manager at Deloitte, London, UK, and a B.Tech (Computer Science, 2014) graduate.

“My journey from TMU classrooms to leading a team at the Reserve Bank of Australia illustrates TMU’s global-standard education and industry connect,” says Shubham Chhabra, Senior Enterprise Test Practice Team Lead at Reserve Bank of Australia, Sydney, Australia, and a proud BCA (2011) alumnus.

Beyond placements, the university supports an ecosystem of entrepreneurship along with academic growth, aiming to empower students with choices aligned to their aspirations. With 1,000+ experienced and qualified faculty members, TMU provides academic learning coupled with practical exposure.

For students and parents looking for a university that offers modern infrastructure and academic excellence, this university might be an ideal choice. The 130-acre campus, located along the Delhi-Moradabad National Highway (NH-9), approximately 140 km from Delhi, hosts a diverse community of over 16,000 students from various parts of the country. With NAAC ‘A’ grade accreditation, TMU maintains its dedication to its guiding motto: Right Philosophy, Right Knowledge, and Right Conduct.