Together Goa 2025: India’s Boldest Founders, One Room, Zero Barriers

Goa, December 2025 — In a landscape filled with ticketed summits and over produced events, Together Goa 2025 stood out for one reason: it felt real. Hosted by She Capital, the invite only gathering brought more than 150 founders, investors and operators into a room built for honest, equal access conversation.

Held on 13 and 14 November, the two day gathering has evolved into one of India’s most trusted founder circles. There were no VIP zones or long speeches. Sessions remained short, discussions stayed sharp and people spoke openly about the choices and challenges behind building companies.

She Capital’s broader mandate was visible throughout the event. The fund has long argued that women are not just building companies but shaping one of the world’s most influential consumer segments. Together extends that belief by creating a space where founders and investors meet without hierarchy, without filters and without the usual industry performance.

“We built Together to give women founders what every founder deserves: access, trust and community. From the first year, it was obvious this was where founders spoke openly and found their own kind. It is the only invite only event in India with this level of access, where founders, investors and even Bollywood founders stand on equal footing. Now, with people flying in from Japan to the United States, Together has quietly become a global room where honesty drives real change.”

— Anisha Singh, Founder and Managing Partner, She Capital

Attending for the first time, Preeti Jhangiani spoke about moving from Bollywood to being a founder and the grind of building something entirely new.

“This was my first time at Together, and I immediately understood why people keep coming back. I am building a league in a space where women are still rare, so walking into a room where everyone speaks openly felt refreshing. It is warm, it is honest and it is one of the few places where founders from completely different worlds connect without pretense.”

— Preeti Jhangiani, Co founder, Pro Panja League

Other sessions echoed this spirit. Preeti and Parvin Dabas spoke about the journey of building something completely new in the Indian sporting landscape. Shagun Chowdhary Singh reflected on the discipline and focus her journey demanded and the parallels she sees with founders building for the long term. A debate format sparked energetic discussion on whether founders should build for a global audience or remain rooted in India first. A candid conversation with VCs explored everything from the mood of the IPO markets to how investors interpret intent and conviction. These conversations, both on and off stage, gave the gathering a sense of relevance and immediacy.

Much of the magic unfolded outside the formal programme. Under palm trees, beside coffee counters and during unplanned gatherings, people spoke about burnout, hiring, customer acquisition and the emotional weight of building.

The signature white beach night once again became the emotional centre of the gathering. Without any formal agenda, founders and investors shared stories of setbacks, resilience and defining moments. The atmosphere encouraged unhurried, honest conversation that continued long into the night.

What began as an experiment has now grown into a tight knit founder community. Together Goa 2025 reaffirmed that when trust and access come together in the right room, founders make better decisions, investors become better partners and companies grow with more clarity.

She Capital is India’s most active diversity focused venture fund, backing women led companies and brands shaped by the women as consumer opportunity, while also building the ecosystem through Together and its growing female founder community.

