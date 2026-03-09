TokenIQ by FinGrad: Bengaluru to Host a Premier Crypto Carnival for Crypto Traders and Web3 Enthusiasts

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 26: FinGrad has announced the launch of TokenIQ, a two-day Web3 and crypto carnival scheduled for March 14-15, 2026, at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Bengaluru. The event expects to draw over 4,000 traders, developers, investors, creators, and policymakers for two days of immersive experiences, crypto trading, and industry expert-led sessions.



Following the success of FinGrad’s earlier flagship events, InvestIQ and TradeIQ, TokenIQ marks the next chapter in the company’s IQ event series, aiming to increase Web3 adoption and encourage participation in cryptocurrency trading and blockchain innovation.



TokenIQ will feature keynote sessions, panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and interactive experiences covering crypto trading, blockchain development, regulation, and emerging technologies. The carnival is designed to bridge the gap between knowledge, execution, and opportunity in India’s rapidly growing crypto ecosystem.

Delta Exchange, the Title Partner of TokenIQ, is an FIU-registered cryptocurrency derivatives exchange trusted by traders globally. Along with Shark Exchange & CoinDCX as Gold Partners, CoinSwitch & SunCrypto as Silver Partners, and Mudrex as Bronze Partner, along with several other ecosystem partners.

TokenIQ brings together India’s crypto trading and Web3 community for two days of learning, collaboration, and real world insights. From exploring 20 curated booths and attending 30+ engaging speaker sessions to diving into hands-on spaces like the Experience Zone, Trade War Zone, and Creator Zone, TokenIQ is built to be interactive, energetic, and fun.



Event Highlights In detail: Learning Zone : The Learning Zone will feature expert-led sessions by industry leaders focusing on digital finance, blockchain adoption, and crypto trading.

Hackathon : The hackathon will offer developers a competitive environment to build, test, and present algorithmic trading solutions.

Trade War Zone : The Trade War Zone will host a live trading competition, allowing audiences to observe real-time strategies, risk management approaches, and market decision-making under live conditions.

Creator Zone :The Creator Zone will provide dedicated networking and content creation spaces for creators, educators, and community builders to collaborate and engage with the broader Web3 ecosystem.

Experience & Exhibition Zones : The Experience and Exhibition Zones will offer hands-on exposure to emerging crypto products, platforms, and blockchain technologies through interactive demos and showcases. One of the standout experiences within the Trade War Zone is Trade War, a live trading competition where six traders compete in real time. More than just a battle, it gives attendees a look at how professional traders think, manage risk, and make decisions under market pressure, turning high-stakes trading into a powerful live learning experience.

The Vision Behind TokenIQ “TokenIQ is not just a platform, we're building an ecosystem where traders, investors, and creators thrive in the digital economy.” - Hitesh Singhi, CEO of FinGrad

“TokenIQ is our most ambitious step yet toward building a stronger, more informed crypto and Web3 ecosystem in India.” - Kritesh Abhishek, Founder & CEO of TradeBrains

Registrations are now open at https://joinfingrad.com/tokeniq?coupon=EARLY50&tier=all. Early bird passes are available for a limited time.

About FinGrad FinGrad, a Bangalore based finance Ed-tech platform founded in 2022 and backed by Trade Brains, has a student base of over 150k. It offers both offline and online financial literacy programs and also hosts corporate events.