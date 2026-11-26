New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) About 260 million sq ft of additional office space will be required in the top 8 cities to achieve a density benchmark of 100 sq ft per employee, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield on Thursday released a report, 'The Talent Blueprint: Talent Drives, Office Follows'.

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"At a workplace density benchmark of 100 sq ft per employee, our research estimates a potential additional office space requirement of approximately 260 million sq ft across India's top eight markets alone," said Anshul Jain, Chief Executive, India, SEA, MEA, and APAC Office & Retail at Cushman & Wakefield.

For India's commercial real estate sector, he said this presents a long-term opportunity to build not just for the growth of businesses, but for the changing nature of global business itself.

The top eight markets are Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

India's eight largest office markets currently hold about 1,012 million sq ft of Grade A and B office inventory, accommodating 12.7 million professionals.

This translates into an average office space density of around 80 sq ft per professional.

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At a benchmark of 100 sq ft, the same workforce would require around 1,272 million sq ft of office inventory.

This means there is an additional requirement of 260 million sq ft, the consultant said.

"India's office market is backed by one of the most powerful structural growth drivers - its talent ecosystem. The country's ability to offer talent at scale, combined with affordability and operational scalability, established India as the 'office of the world'," Jain said.

The talent ecosystem is also evolving, he added.

"Even as AI (artificial intelligence) transforms businesses globally, India is strengthening its relevance through specialised skills and higher-value capabilities," Jain said.

He noted that there is a significant headroom for growth in India's office market, driven by an evolving workforce, the increasing sophistication of enterprise functions and the emergence of new economic centre.

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The report, which analyses more than 34 million professional profiles across 19 Tier I and Tier II cities, has examined how talent concentration, hiring activity and sectoral specialisation are shaping office demand.

It also assesses how India's evolving workforce, growing AI capabilities and increasing formalisation could influence future office requirements and the emergence of new commercial real estate growth markets.

The assessment of additional workspace requirements is based on a baseline scenario that assumes 75 per cent workforce formalisation in IT, BFSI and professional services, and 25 per cent in other sectors. Adjustments have been made for office attendance and desk-sharing patterns.

Workforce formalisation refers to the share of professionals whose roles require formal office accommodation rather than factory, retail, healthcare or field-based workplaces.

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The report has identified a strong relationship between hiring activity and office leasing across India's eight largest office markets, which collectively account for an estimated 29.2 million professionals.

Between 2021 and 2025, the cities generating the highest hiring activity were also India's largest office leasing markets, it added.

Bengaluru leads India's talent landscape with about 5.78 million professionals, followed closely by Mumbai (5.37 million) and Delhi NCR (5.01 million).

Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai form the next tier, each with between 3 and 3.8 million.

The consultant noted that Bengaluru accounted for roughly a quarter of both job postings and office leasing between 2021 and 2025.

Mumbai ranked second on both counts, and Delhi NCR contributed around 15 per cent of job postings and 18 per cent of leasing.

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However, Cushman & Wakefield pointed out that Ahmedabad and Kolkata have sizeable hiring but relatively modest leasing activity, partly because a larger share of employment is concentrated in sectors with lower formal office requirements.