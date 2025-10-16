Top benefits of getting a loan for a used two-wheeler

Purchasing a second-hand two-wheeler can be a practical decision for cost-conscious riders. Pairing it with the right financing option can make it appealing. If you are planning to buy a pre-owned motorcycle, IDFC FIRST Bank's old two-wheeler loan offers several features to ensure that the ownership experience is smooth, fast, and economical.
Features of IDFC FIRST Bank's used two-wheeler loan
To simplify the loan application process for consumers, IDFC FIRST Bank offers the following features.
Advantages of taking a loan for a second-hand bike
Here are some key benefits of taking an old bike loan from IDFC FIRST Bank:
The bank offers financing for up to 90% of the price of a second-hand bike, so buyers pay a smaller down payment. Therefore, owning a bike can become affordable, especially if you wish to keep your savings intact or don’t have instant cash at hand.
The application is digital and paperless. You can apply on the website or through the mobile application and once done, you can get an approval within 2 minutes.
You may apply online or visit one of IDFC FIRST Bank's partner used-bike showrooms. Bank officials are available on the premises of the dealerships to complete the process swiftly at competitive bike loan interest rates.
After verification of your KYC and approval of the loan application, the loan can be disbursed instantly. In some situations, customers have received delivery of the vehicle within hours.
Select your repayment tenure, with tenures ranging from 6 to 48 months.
With basic documents such as identity proof, address proof, a passport photograph, and the RC book, the experience is hassle-free and convenient.
Eligibility criteria
Documentation required
Conclusion
Taking a used two-wheeler loan from IDFC FIRST Bank offers a structured and accessible way to finance a vehicle purchase.. With features such as high loan amounts, flexible repayment tenures, and instant approvals, the bank helps make your transition to owning a used bike hassle-free. Whether you apply online or at a partner showroom, financing a pre-owned bike can be completed efficiently and transparently.
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.