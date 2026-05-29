Top Orthopedic Mattresses for Back Pain in India

Back pain has become one of India’s biggest lifestyle problems, affecting everyone from desk-job professionals, frequent travellers, to seniors and people with increasingly sedentary routines.
The right mattress can significantly reduce pressure on the spine, support natural spinal alignment, and help the body recover overnight. This is an all-in-one guide to assess your options and help you select the best mattress for back pain. Here are seven mattresses worth considering, selected for their construction, materials, and what kind of sleeper each suits best.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the key features of the orthopedic mattress options.
|Mattress
|Material
|Firmness
Price
(Single)
|Best For
Certifi
catio
n
Duroflex
Airboost
AirKnit
air-filament
|Medium-firm
|₹14,188+
All sleepers,
Sleep tech
enthusiasts, best for back pain,
and hot, humid nights
NHA,
ISSR
|Duroflex Back Magic
Coir +
rebonded
foam
|Firm
|₹12,914+
|Firm feel, budget ortho
|NHA
|Sleepwell Pro Spinetech
|Natural latex + Resitec
|Medium-firm
|₹17,890+
Side sleepers,
allergy-prone
|IAOS
Wakefit
ShapeSense
Ortho
Memory
foam + HR
base
|Medium-firm
|₹10,498+
|Budget, younger buyers
|—
|Sleep Company Smart Ortho
|SmartGRID polymer
|Medium-firm
|₹11,925+
Combination
sleepers,
Tech-forward hot sleepers,
|AIHA
Sleepyhead
Sense
Memory
foam + PCM foam
|Medium
|₹14,299+
Hot sleepers,
couples
|—
Kurlon
Kurlobond
Bonded
foam + VCT coir
|Firm
|₹11,315+
|Budget, stomach sleepers
|—
Price: Starting from ₹14,188 | Material: AirKnit air-filament matrix | Firmness: Medium-firm
Airboost is a mattress range introduced by Duroflex that uses a new material called AirKnit. The mattress contains over 1 lakh independent AirKnit fibres designed to allow airflow through the surface while providing support across different areas of the body. Unlike conventional foam, which compresses more uniformly, these fibres function as multiple individual support points distributed across five body zones. This design aims to help maintain spinal alignment by adapting to different body shapes and sleeping positions.
● Back pain sufferers
● Hot sleepers
● All types of sleepers
● People with higher BMI
● Couples (motion isolation)
● Professionals and athletes who need overnight recovery.
Price: Starting from ₹12,914 | Material: Rubberized coir + rebonded foam + 5-zone Durapedic layer | Firmness: Medium-firm to firm
Back Magic is Duroflex's dedicated orthopedic mattress. It’s built from a combination of high-density coir and rebonded foam, with a five-zone Durapedic support layer on top. The coir base provides the structure and firmness that is ideal for spinal alignment. Meanwhile, the zoned layer adapts well to different body regions. It also has natural cooling properties from the coir construction, making it breathable for Indian climates. It’s also the sustainable choice, as its materials use 40% recycled yarn made from PET Bottles.