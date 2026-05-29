Top Orthopedic Mattresses for Back Pain in India

Back pain has become one of India’s biggest lifestyle problems, affecting everyone from desk-job professionals, frequent travellers, to seniors and people with increasingly sedentary routines.

The right mattress can significantly reduce pressure on the spine, support natural spinal alignment, and help the body recover overnight. This is an all-in-one guide to assess your options and help you select the best mattress for back pain. Here are seven mattresses worth considering, selected for their construction, materials, and what kind of sleeper each suits best.

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Comparison Overview Here’s a quick breakdown of the key features of the orthopedic mattress options.

Mattress Material Firmness Price (Single) Best For Certifi catio n Duroflex Airboost AirKnit air-filament Medium-firm ₹ 14,188+ All sleepers, Sleep tech enthusiasts, best for back pain, and hot, humid nights NHA, ISSR Duroflex Back Magic Coir + rebonded foam Firm ₹ 12,914+ Firm feel, budget ortho NHA Sleepwell Pro Spinetech Natural latex + Resitec Medium-firm ₹ 17,890+ Side sleepers, allergy-prone IAOS Wakefit ShapeSense Ortho Memory foam + HR base Medium-firm ₹ 10,498+ Budget, younger buyers — Sleep Company Smart Ortho SmartGRID polymer Medium-firm ₹ 11,925+ Combination sleepers, Tech-forward hot sleepers, AIHA Sleepyhead Sense Memory foam + PCM foam Medium ₹ 14,299+ Hot sleepers, couples — Kurlon Kurlobond Bonded foam + VCT coir Firm ₹ 11,315+ Budget, stomach sleepers —

1. Duroflex Airboost: Best for Adaptive Spinal Support Price: Starting from ₹14,188 | Material: AirKnit air-filament matrix | Firmness: Medium-firm

Airboost is a mattress range introduced by Duroflex that uses a new material called AirKnit. The mattress contains over 1 lakh independent AirKnit fibres designed to allow airflow through the surface while providing support across different areas of the body. Unlike conventional foam, which compresses more uniformly, these fibres function as multiple individual support points distributed across five body zones. This design aims to help maintain spinal alignment by adapting to different body shapes and sleeping positions.

Best for: ● Back pain sufferers

● Hot sleepers

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● All types of sleepers

● People with higher BMI

● Couples (motion isolation)

● Professionals and athletes who need overnight recovery.

2. Duroflex Back Magic: Best Firm Orthopedic Option Price: Starting from ₹12,914 | Material: Rubberized coir + rebonded foam + 5-zone Durapedic layer | Firmness: Medium-firm to firm

Back Magic is Duroflex's dedicated orthopedic mattress. It’s built from a combination of high-density coir and rebonded foam, with a five-zone Durapedic support layer on top. The coir base provides the structure and firmness that is ideal for spinal alignment. Meanwhile, the zoned layer adapts well to different body regions. It also has natural cooling properties from the coir construction, making it breathable for Indian climates. It’s also the sustainable choice, as its materials use 40% recycled yarn made from PET Bottles.