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Top Orthopedic Mattresses for Back Pain in India

Selecting the right mattress is crucial for back pain relief. Duroflex, Sleepwell, and Wakefit provide diverse options tailored to various needs, from firmness to contouring. Each mattress emphasizes spinal alignment and comfort, ensuring a suitable choice for different sleepers.

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Published29 May 2026, 07:56 PM IST
Top Orthopedic Mattresses for Back Pain in India
Top Orthopedic Mattresses for Back Pain in India
AI Quick Read

Back pain has become one of India’s biggest lifestyle problems, affecting everyone from desk-job professionals, frequent travellers, to seniors and people with increasingly sedentary routines.

The right mattress can significantly reduce pressure on the spine, support natural spinal alignment, and help the body recover overnight. This is an all-in-one guide to assess your options and help you select the best mattress for back pain. Here are seven mattresses worth considering, selected for their construction, materials, and what kind of sleeper each suits best.

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Comparison Overview

Here’s a quick breakdown of the key features of the orthopedic mattress options.

MattressMaterialFirmness

Price

(Single)

Best For

Certifi

catio

n

Duroflex

Airboost

AirKnit

air-filament

Medium-firm 14,188+

All sleepers,

Sleep tech

enthusiasts, best for back pain,

and hot, humid nights

NHA,

ISSR

Duroflex Back Magic

Coir +

rebonded

foam

Firm 12,914+Firm feel, budget orthoNHA
Sleepwell Pro SpinetechNatural latex + ResitecMedium-firm 17,890+

Side sleepers,

allergy-prone

IAOS

Wakefit

ShapeSense

Ortho

Memory

foam + HR

base

Medium-firm 10,498+Budget, younger buyers
Sleep Company Smart OrthoSmartGRID polymerMedium-firm 11,925+

Combination

sleepers,

Tech-forward hot sleepers,

AIHA

Sleepyhead

Sense

Memory

foam + PCM foam

Medium 14,299+

Hot sleepers,

couples

Kurlon

Kurlobond

Bonded

foam + VCT coir

Firm 11,315+Budget, stomach sleepers

1. Duroflex Airboost: Best for Adaptive Spinal Support

Price: Starting from 14,188 | Material: AirKnit air-filament matrix | Firmness: Medium-firm

Airboost is a mattress range introduced by Duroflex that uses a new material called AirKnit. The mattress contains over 1 lakh independent AirKnit fibres designed to allow airflow through the surface while providing support across different areas of the body. Unlike conventional foam, which compresses more uniformly, these fibres function as multiple individual support points distributed across five body zones. This design aims to help maintain spinal alignment by adapting to different body shapes and sleeping positions.

Best for:

● Back pain sufferers

● Hot sleepers

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● All types of sleepers

● People with higher BMI

● Couples (motion isolation)

● Professionals and athletes who need overnight recovery.

2. Duroflex Back Magic: Best Firm Orthopedic Option

Price: Starting from 12,914 | Material: Rubberized coir + rebonded foam + 5-zone Durapedic layer | Firmness: Medium-firm to firm

Back Magic is Duroflex's dedicated orthopedic mattress. It’s built from a combination of high-density coir and rebonded foam, with a five-zone Durapedic support layer on top. The coir base provides the structure and firmness that is ideal for spinal alignment. Meanwhile, the zoned layer adapts well to different body regions. It also has natural cooling properties from the coir construction, making it breathable for Indian climates. It’s also the sustainable choice, as its materials use 40% recycled yarn made from PET Bottles.

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