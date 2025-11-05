Top USA EB-5 regional centers to showcase at the 23rd IREX Residency and Citizenship Conclave in Delhi

New Delhi, India, 5th November 2025: The 23rd edition of IREX will be held on the 7th and 8th of November 2025, at Le Meridien Hotel, New Delhi. The show is a unique platform that offers various options and prospects of international real estate investment, residency and citizenship across the world. The conclave will bring together international real estate companies, residency and citizenship consultants, legal consultants, government bodies, property developers and other stakeholders from all over the world, under one roof. Many of the exhibitors are showcasing the EB5 visa program of the US government that offers fast track green card.

The EB-5 Visa Program is an investment-based visa program offered by the US government that offers a path to permanent residency in the U.S. to foreign investors who make significant investments to create at least 10 permanent jobs in the U.S. economy. Launched in 1990, this program enables foreign investors to obtain a U.S. Green Card by investing in a business or real estate project that creates jobs for the U.S. economy. The EB-5 Investment visa requires a minimum investment of USD 800,000 in an EB-5 approved real estate project, fund or business in the United States.

The EB-5 investor visa program provides an opportunity for foreign nationals to earn a permanent visa (Green Card) to live and work in the United States providing a path towards US citizenship. Witnessing the growing traction to the US EB5 Investor Visa Program, India is now the second largest market for EB5 in Asia. India has seen a dramatic increase in the number of investors applying for the EB5 Visa as an alternative to H-1B visas. According to the latest data, the number of EB5 Visa applications from India has surged from ~750 applications in 2019 to 10,000+ applications in 2022.

Leading regional centers such as EB5 United, U.S. Immigration Fund, CMB Regional Centers, EB5 Capital, Civitas Capital, Golden Gate Global, FirstPathway Partners are showcasing their EB-5 projects and investment options at the upcoming edition of IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave 2025, New Delhi. The show will also have participation from a leading EB-5 law firm - CSG Law to answer questions pertaining to the legalities of investing in EB-5 for Indian Investors.

An EB-5 Experts Panel Discussion will also take place during the Conference on the first day of the show to discuss the evolving EB-5 program landscape and strategies for Investors. This panel is sponsored by EB5 Capital and Civitas Capital, the EB-5 Panel Partners of IREX 2025, New Delhi.

“We’re thrilled to once again be part of IREX New Delhi, which continues to be one of the premier events for global immigration,” said Matt Hogan, Senior Vice President of Project Development at CMB Regional Centers. With more than $1.4 billion in capital returned to investors and more than 90+ EB-5 partnerships, CMB is excited to share our expertise in U.S. immigration-by-investment with attendees from around the world.

Nicholas Mastroianni III, President of the U.S. Immigration Fund says, “At IREX New Delhi, we’re proud to present our latest EB-5 offering, Wave Spa, developed in partnership with Kushner Companies. This project exemplifies the strength of U.S. Immigration Fund’s track record: premier real estate, transparent execution, and investor-first focus. With EB-5 demand from India at an all-time high, we’re bringing clarity, stability, and trusted opportunities to families seeking U.S. residency. Wave Spa highlights the synergy between exceptional development and compliant EB-5 structures, a hallmark of every USIF project. We look forward to meeting investors and partners exploring America’s most establishIed EB-5 platform.”

EB5 UNITED - A General Partner and Fiduciary to EB-5 Investors worldwide, Brennan Sim says “As

the #1 Regional Center, with 650+ I-526E approvals since the Reform & Integrity Act of ‘22, we have helped 2,000+ investors obtain 2,500+ Green Cards. We partner with industry-leading networks, attorneys, and established developers who invest significant amounts of capital in our EB-5 Projects. In the last 15+ years, we’ve raised $1.51 B+ for various EB-5 investment Projects and $900 MM+ through more than 1,100 investors since the RIA of ‘22. Our Rural EB-5 Projects have benefited from Priority Processing since the RIA of ‘22, with recent I-526E approvals averaging 9 months per approval, and 5 months for Q3 2025 Approvals.”

“Established in 2008, EB5 Capital has raised over $1 billion in EB-5 financing and have earned our mark under the top EB-5 investment issuers in the industry. We have helped over 2000+ investors and their families migrate to the United States. Headquartered in Washington DC, we have a team of over 50 people spread across the globe helping investors from over 75 different countries. We operate with the goal of returning our investors money on time and with every attempt to minimize risk. Therefore, we offer small to medium sized recession resistant projects” says Brian Ostar, President at EB5 Capital.

“Civitas Capital Group is a leading EB-5 regional center operator and trusted real estate capital partner. Since 2009, Civitas has invested in over 50 real estate development projects with a 100% USCIS approval rate, always anchored by the firm’s core values of Focused Creativity, Institutional Stewardship, and Respect and Grace. On behalf of thousands of EB-5 investors and their families, the firm digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss, combining decades of underwriting experience with flexible structuring and uncompromising integrity. The result: Civitas is trusted by EB-5 investors and real estate innovators to deliver creative solutions, disciplined execution, and enduring commitment.” says Daniel J. Healy, CEO and founder of Civitas Capital.

IREX is a unique platform that offers a wide range of options and opportunities for international real estate investment, residency, and citizenship across the world. The conclave will bring together more than 30 international real estate companies, residency and citizenship consultants, legal advisors and other stakeholders from all over the world. They will be offering real estate investment, residency, and citizenship-by investment opportunities in USA, UAE, Greece, Portugal, Latvia, Austria, Germany, Malta, Italy, Spain, Thailand, Australia, Caribbean etc. The projects and programs showcased at the event will have an investment size starting from INR 2.5 crores onwards.

IREX is organised by GMN Media Pvt. Ltd, New Delhi. The year 2025 marks the 10th year of successful series of IREX shows held in Dubai, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. It is India’s leading B2C event that has consistently provided a premier platform to investors for global real estate investments, residency and citizenship options.

Register to attend IREX 2025, New Delhi via https://www.irexindia.com/visitor/register/

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.