Traffic curbs in place on key capital roads on Friday over AI summit, VVIP movement

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Traffic restrictions will be imposed on several key roads in the capital on Friday in view of the India AI Impact Summit-2026 and scheduled VVIP movement, Delhi Traffic Police said.

According to a traffic advisory issued on Thursday, special traffic arrangements will be in place around Bharat Mandapam, the airport area and other important routes across the city to ensure smooth and secure movement of dignitaries attending the summit.

Restrictions will be enforced in two phases during the day, from 8 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 9 pm, it said, adding that commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes wherever possible.

Several central Delhi roads are likely to be affected during these periods.

These include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Windsor Place, Tees January Marg, Prithviraj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg.

In addition, traffic movement may also be regulated on Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and Dr Dinesh Chandra Dalmia Chowk), Bhairon Marg, Shanti Path (between Satya Marg and Kautilya Marg), Africa Avenue, Satya Marg (between Yashwant Place and Shanti Path), Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Gurugram Road and Parade Road, the advisory stated.

To minimise inconvenience to the public, traffic police have suggested alternate routes including San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, Barapullah Road, Ring Road and Tilak Marg.

Other suggested diversions include Feroz Shah Road, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, K Kamraj Marg, South Avenue Road, Vandematram Marg, NH-48 via Rao Tula Ram Marg, Old Delhi-Gurugram Road and UER-II along with NH-48 service road.