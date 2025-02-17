New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) COAI on Monday expressed concerns that the sector regulator's new norms to tackle spam calls and messages have prescribed substantially increased penalties for telcos, and rued the absence of any regulation for OTT Communication Services that, the industry body pointed out, has seen an influx of spam.

Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) contended that while telecom operators have taken ample steps to curb spam calls and messages, there has been a significant increase in the quantum of unsolicited communications as well as legitimate commercial communication, that has moved to OTT communication apps, substantially leading to the rise in financial crimes in the country, COAI Director General S P Kochhar said.

COAI said it is also concerning that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has substantially increased the penalty to be imposed over the telecom service providers.

"COAI had submitted that Financial Disincentives (FDs) on TSPs, being only intermediary in this process, do not serve any purpose and have failed to address the issue in TRAI's all attempts to curb UCC (Unsolicited Commercial Communication). Instead, if at all these penalties are required, it should be directed to TM-D or the principal entities who are actual originators and beneficiaries of the commercial communications," the association of telcos, said.

COAI aired disappointment that TRAI's amendment of the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018 to strengthen consumer protection against Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC), has been issued without addressing all relevant issues.

One of the most important demands of the TSPs was that this amendment should be released only after the delivery telemarketers are brought under regulation to manage unlawful communication.

Citing information in public domain that DoT has already sought TRAI's inputs on the authorisation of telemarketers, COAI said it had submitted to the regulator that the only feasible and optimal approach to handling UCC can be by bringing telemarketers under the licensing regime.

Doing so would also establish that the government and the TRAI have legal control over entities responsible for sending such communications, in compliance with TCCCPR-2018, it argued.

Calling for "a more comprehensive approach" to tackle the issue effectively, COAI said in the current digital landscape, both OTT communication providers and telemarketers have become major stakeholders in messaging, and thus, it would be critical to establish a regulatory framework to ensure accountability from all stakeholders in the ecosystem, including OTT platforms and telemarketers/principal entities.

COAI expressed concerns that the latest amendments did not bring OTT Communication Service Providers under the ambit of this regulation, nor does it address the UCC issues at its source.

"While the TSPs have taken ample steps to curb spam calls and messages, there has been a significant increase in the quantum of unsolicited communications as well as legitimate commercial communication, that has moved to OTT communication apps, substantially leading to the rise in financial crimes in the country," as per COAI.

TRAI, it said, should take into consideration COAI's key submission and bring these entities under the ambit of its regulation, "as it would make no sense to regulate one section of the traffic (TSPs) while the other section (OTT Communication Services) has no regulations at all".

Another important aspect is to reduce subjectivity from the regulation as well as compliances, which are based on relationship between principal entities and their consumers, which has not been addressed.

"Since operators have made all the efforts that have considerably reduced their UCC complaints to a very low level, we were of the view that the telecom operators should not be penalised for unwarranted actions of some other subscribers," COAI added.

Telecom regulator, last week, intensified its crackdown on pesky calls and messages with new rules that prescribe fines ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹10 lakh for recurring and repeated instances of violation, in cases where telcos misreport the count of such spams. The regulator has mandated all telecom operators to analyse call and SMS patterns based on parameters such as unusually high call volumes, short call durations, and low incoming-to-outgoing call ratios to flag potential spammers in real-time.

TRAI has given more power to subscribers for filing complaints against pesky callers and spammers. Once the new norms are rolled out, subscribers will get 7 days to report about pesky calls and sms instead of the three days limit at present.