Transform - Siemens India Innovation Day 2026 to put Industrial AI to work in the real world

More than 500 CXOs, industry leaders and ecosystem partners will gather in Delhi on November 18 for "Transform - Siemens India Innovation Day 2026", a day devoted to putting AI to work in the real world. Now in its seventh edition, Transform - Siemens India Innovation Day has evolved into a flagship platform for industry leaders to experience innovation in action, with previous editions drawing strong engagement and positive feedback from participants. Experts will help explore how combining the physical and digital worlds can accelerate the country’s industrial, infrastructure and mobility sectors.

For leaders deciding how to move beyond AI pilots, the event brings together practical implementation discussions, live demonstrations and sector-specific sessions in one day. Explore how these approaches apply to engineering, production, maintenance, buildings, datacenters and rail, and register to join the discussions.

From possibility to enterprise scale At ‘Transform - Siemens India Innovation Day’, experts from around the world will come together to discuss what AI for the real-world actually means. The day-long event will also include breakout sessions and demonstrations to show how technology moves beyond possibility and into reality. Industrial AI can build competitiveness across industry and infrastructure segments by combining the real and the virtual worlds.

Aligned with India’s growth ambitions, the event looks at how AI can address pressing industry challenges, as it moves from concept to enterprise-scale deployment.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, says, “The theme this year - AI for the real world - is very interesting. There’s a lot of talk around the world about industrial AI and Siemens is at the center of it. We will showcase how you can bring industrial AI and make it real, through real life examples and keynote discussions by experts from around the world. You can really understand much better and much deeper how industrial AI can impact the entire manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and mobility space that India is so critically at the center of right now.”

Main stage sessions: The main stage sessions will run the full arc from research to everyday operations. Dr Dirk Didascalou, Chief Technology Officer, Siemens AG, will speak on ‘From Frontier Research to Innovation and Real-World Impact’, exploring how pioneering work in industrial AI, autonomous systems and digital twins is being turned into products and solutions reshaping Indian industry today – from virtual factory commissioning to autonomous grid management.

Closer to the shop floor, the next session titled ‘Demystifying Industrial AI’ aims to tackle the gap between promise and practical implementation. Scot Gardner, Global Sales Head, Digital Industries, Global Sales Head and Annemarie Grosse Frie, Senior Vice President, Factory Automation at Siemens Digital Industries, both of Siemens AG, will cut through the hype to explain what Industrial AI truly means, where it delivers measurable business value and what it takes to scale beyond isolated pilots. They will talk about how AI turns data into actionable intelligence across engineering, operations, maintenance and quality and offer attendees a practical roadmap.

Data is the thread again for the next session, ‘Digital Transformation Gets Real’, featuring Mathew Thomas, Vice President and Country Manager, Siemens Digital Industries Software India and Rakesh Gaonkar, Co-founder and CTO, Sarla Aviation. An integrated software suite validates performance through aerodynamic and structural simulations, optimises mechanical design for manufacturing and manages complex electrical architectures, with a central data backbone ensuring repeatable production.

The thinking extends to buildings. Saida Kontrime, CTO, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens AG, will address ‘Autonomous Buildings: AI, Technology, and the Practical Path Forward’, where AI-powered buildings sense, learn, predict and act with minimal human intervention within human-defined goals and boundaries, even as people stay in control of intent and critical decisions.

Breakout sessions: Five breakout sessions will take these ideas into specifics:

‘Connected Factory Vision’ will show how a digital thread bridging OT and IT can unify real-time data across production lines, creating the high-quality datasets Industrial AI needs for predictive maintenance and autonomous optimisation.

AI-driven data centres call for the same system-level integration. ‘Data Centre Infrastructure: Scale for AI Factories’ will explain how integrated automation and real-time digital twins support their design, build and operate phases.

Digital twins, a recurring theme across the day, get a session of their own in ‘AI Powered Digital Twin’, which will show how combining physics-based simulation with real-time operational data lets companies design, validate and optimise with far greater speed and confidence.

Turning to buildings, ‘Building Autonomy in Action’ will bring autonomous buildings to life through live AI demos spanning building operations, energy, equipment, comfort and data onboarding, showing how buildings can move beyond recommendations towards coordinated, outcome-driven execution.

Breakout on digital transformation in railways, centered on Signaling X, Siemens’ integrated technology foundation for moving from hardware-centric signalling to software-driven, cloud-ready rail. This technology offering aims to improve capacity, efficiency, resilience and sustainability across mainline and urban networks, and can support AI-driven railway applications. Exhibits: From automated to adaptive Four exhibits will complement the sessions. ‘From Automated to Adaptive Production’ will showcase Industrial AI, Industrial Edge, digital twins and Industrial Operations X for predictive maintenance, production optimisation and faster decisions, with the open Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem helping organisations scale from individual use cases to enterprise-wide deployment. ‘Accelerating Digital Transformation’, from Siemens Digital Industries Software, will show how digital twin, product lifecycle management, simulation and industrial AI let companies design, test and optimise virtually, cutting costs, development cycles and risk.

‘Building Autonomous, Human-Centric Ecosystems’ will show how Siemens is transforming buildings, electrification and grids, with buildings acting as collaborators in intelligent cities and interacting with a grid that is also moving towards autonomous management. ‘We Transform Mobility in India’ will cover rail automation, rolling stock, electrification, intelligent infrastructure and mobility software as India expands its mainline and metro networks, high-speed rail and freight infrastructure.

Focused industry verticals will span Industrial AI and AI Factories to semiconductor, data centre, mobility, buildings and automotive solutions, among others, under the theme ‘Transform the Everyday’.

Register now Transform - Siemens India Innovation Day 2026 will be held in Delhi on November 18, 2026. Join the leaders exploring how Industrial AI can transform the everyday for India, with sessions and demonstrations connecting technology to practical applications across industry, infrastructure and mobility.

Register now at https://www.siemens.com/en-us/events/transform-india-innovation-day/#5kKYGA83u17m0389JayUiY