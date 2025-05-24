Transrail reports 27 pc rise in net profit to ₹126.57 cr in Mar quarter

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) EPC player Transrail Lighting (Transrail) has reported a 27 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹126.57 crore for the March quarter, driven by higher operational revenues.

It had reported a net profit of ₹99.72 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Transrail increased its operational revenues by 40 per cent to ₹1,946.02 crore from ₹1,392.41 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the entire FY25, the company's net profit increased over 40 per cent to ₹327 crore from ₹233 crore in FY24.

The operational revenues also increased by 30 per cent to ₹5,307.75 crore from 4,076.52 crore in FY24.

Transrail Lighting MD and CEO Randeep Narang said: "We closed FY25 with excellent performance across all key operational parameters, marked by strong revenue growth, benchmark margins, and record order inflows. Our continued focus on core strengths, disciplined execution, and operational efficiencies has enabled our encouraging results".

The company steps into FY26 with a strong order book and a positive outlook for the sector, which continues to offer meaningful opportunities, he said.

In Q4 FY25, the company received new orders worth ₹4,965 crore, taking to total order intake for the FY25 to ₹9,680 crore, majorly coming from the transmission and distribution segment.

As of March 31, the un-executed order book stood at ₹14,551 crore, registering a growth of 44 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Mumbai-based Transrail is an EPC player in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment, along with civil, railways, poles and lighting, having a footprint across 59 countries.

The company has completed more than 200 projects in the power transmission and distribution vertical, along with comprehensive and extensive project execution capabilities in terms of manpower, and supply of materials (including self-manufactured products).