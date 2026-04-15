Travel Abroad Without Insurance? Here Are the Risks You May Have to Bear

If you travel abroad without insurance, you may have to bear the full cost of medical emergencies, flight disruptions, lost baggage, passport issues or even emergency evacuation on your own. What seems like a small saving upfront can quickly turn into a much larger financial and logistical burden later.

As international travel from India continues to grow, many first-time and even frequent travellers still consider travel insurance an optional add-on. It is often seen as an avoidable expense, especially for short trips or destinations perceived as “safe.” But travelling abroad without travel insurance can expose individuals to significant financial, medical, and logistical risks that often surface when travelers are least prepared.

Advertisement

From medical emergencies to lost passports and flight cancellations, the absence of travel insurance can turn a routine trip into an expensive ordeal.

Is travel insurance mandatory for international travel? In several countries, travel insurance is not optional; it is legally required. For example, Schengen travel insurance with a minimum coverage amount is mandatory to get a Schengen visa. Other destinations, including parts of the Middle East and Southeast Asia, may also require proof of insurance at the time of visa application or entry.

Even where it is not compulsory, embassies, airlines, and tour operators increasingly advise travellers to carry valid international travel insurance to avoid complications during emergencies.

Here is what happens if you go on an international trip without travel insurance:

Advertisement

Medical emergencies abroad can become financially overwhelming Healthcare systems work very differently outside India. Most international hospitals require upfront payment before treatment, even in emergencies. Indian health insurance policies generally do not provide coverage abroad unless explicitly stated.

A simple emergency room visit overseas can cost you thousands of dollars, while hospitalisation, surgery, or extended care can quickly escalate into lakhs of rupees. Without travel insurance, you are required to pay these costs out of pocket or arrange funds at short notice, often while dealing with medical distress in an unfamiliar country.

Beyond treatment costs, you may also bear the expenses related to ambulance services, follow-up consultations, or prescription medication if no insurance coverage exists.

Cancelled or delayed flight can trigger unexpected expenses International travel rarely goes exactly to plan. Flights may be delayed, cancelled, or rescheduled due to weather, technical reasons, or operational issues. But the impact usually goes beyond the airfare itself.

Advertisement

You may also have to bear the cost of missed connections, extra hotel stays, fresh bookings, airport transfers, and non-refundable reservations. This is where a travel insurance coverage such as cancelled or extended trip cover can become especially relevant for you, since disruptions can affect both the budget and the overall travel experience.

Lost passports and baggage can derail your plans Losing your passport abroad is more than an inconvenience. It can interrupt your onward travel, require embassy visits, lead to documentation expenses, and even force an unplanned extension of your trip.

Lost or delayed baggage can also create immediate out-of-pocket spending on essentials such as clothing, toiletries, and local transport. These are the kinds of setbacks you may underestimate because they do not seem dramatic at first, but they can still cause considerable stress and expense.

Advertisement

Emergency evacuation is a rare but costly risk One of the most overlooked risks of travelling uninsured is emergency medical evacuation. In severe medical situations, you may need to be transported to another city or country for specialised care. These evacuations can cost several lakhs, depending on distance and medical support required.

In extreme cases involving fatal accidents abroad, repatriation expenses for mortal remains are also substantial and emotionally taxing for families. These are costs that most individuals are unlikely to anticipate or plan for independently.

What should you look for in an international travel insurance policy? Always consider travel insurance that generally include:

Overseas medical expenses and hospitalisation

Trip delay, cancellation or interruption cover

Loss or delay of checked-in baggage

Assistance for lost passport or travel documents

Emergency evacuation and support services

Access to fast claims or assistance support Many digital insurers now offer international travel insurance plans with app-based policy access and quicker claims support, which can be especially useful when help is needed from another country.

Advertisement

Travelling uninsured means taking on the full risk yourself Travelling abroad without insurance may seem like a way for you to save money at the time of booking, but it can expose you to much larger medical, financial and administrative costs later.

International travel comes with uncertainties that are not always in your control. Insurance does not prevent disruption, but it can make those disruptions more manageable. For most overseas trips, it is less an optional add-on and more practical safeguard.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.