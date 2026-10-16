Travel Credit Cards Compared: Forex Markup, Lounge Access, Insurance and Rewards

International travel involves more than booking flights and hotels. Foreign currency charges, airport expenses, unexpected cancellations and everyday spending can all affect the cost of a trip. A travel-focused Credit Card can combine several benefits, but the features and charges vary between cards.

Before you apply for forex card or choose a travel credit card, compare the overall value rather than focusing on a single benefit.

Forex markup Forex markup is an additional charge levied by the card issuer on eligible foreign currency transactions, typically around 3.5%, plus 18% GST on the markup amount. Even a small difference can become significant when you make frequent or high-value international purchases.

Feature What to Compare Why It Matters Forex markup Percentage charged on foreign transactions Affects overseas spending cost Lounge access Domestic and international visits Reduces airport waiting costs Insurance Travel and cancellation covers Provides protection against specified events Rewards Points or other travel rewards Can add value to eligible spending

A Credit Card with a low or zero forex markup may therefore be useful for frequent international travellers.

Airport lounge access Lounge access can make a difference when you have long waits or connecting flights. Check the number of complimentary visits, whether domestic or international lounges are covered, and whether minimum spending requirements apply.

The value can vary considerably between cards, so travellers should compare the actual visit allowance rather than simply looking for a card advertised with lounge access.

Travel insurance and protection Travel-related protection can include baggage, accident or trip cancellation benefits. These are not identical across cards, so check the coverage amount, qualifying conditions and exclusions.

Trip cancellation cover can be particularly useful when flights or hotels involve non-refundable payments. However, coverage applies only when the specified conditions are met.

Rewards on travel spending Rewards can add value when points or other benefits are earned on eligible purchases. Compare the earning rate, eligible categories, redemption options and spending thresholds.

A card offering a high reward rate may not necessarily provide better value if its forex markup or annual fee is substantially higher.

How IDFC FIRST Bank fits into the comparison IDFC FIRST Bank offers zero forex markup on all its existing and new credit cards, helping customers save on international transactions.

The Mayura Credit Card offers complimentary domestic and international airport lounge access, trip cancellation cover of up to ₹50,000 and accelerated reward points on eligible spends.

Similarly, the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card is suited for frequent flyers, offering accelerated IndiGo BluChip rewards on eligible flight bookings and additional travel benefits.

The FIRST Wealth Credit Card offers complimentary airport lounge access, reward points and travel-related benefits without an annual fee.

These cards combine zero forex markup with different travel benefits, allowing customers to choose based on their travel frequency and spending preferences. Benefits are subject to applicable terms and conditions. Travellers considering an instant credit card can therefore compare the speed of application with the benefits they actually expect to use. Approval remains subject to the issuer's eligibility and verification requirements.

Credit Card vs Forex Card A Credit Card and a Forex Card serve different purposes. A Forex Card is generally preloaded with foreign currency, while a Credit Card provides a credit facility and may combine rewards, lounge access and travel protection.

If you apply for forex card services, compare supported currencies, loading and conversion costs, reload options and usage conditions. A Credit Card may be more suitable when you want additional benefits alongside overseas spending. However, zero forex markup does not mean all international transactions are free of charges. Customers may still incur card network fees, ATM cash withdrawal charges and other applicable transaction fees.

Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) is another factor to consider. It allows you to pay in INR instead of the local currency when travelling abroad, but may involve higher exchange rates and additional charges. Choosing the local currency can help avoid these extra costs.

What should travellers compare? Before choosing a card, check:

Forex markup and applicable taxes

Lounge access and spending conditions

Travel insurance coverage

Rewards and redemption rules

Annual or joining fees

Foreign ATM withdrawal charges

Currency conversion terms Conclusion The right travel Credit Card depends on how you spend and travel. Frequent international travellers may prioritise forex markup and international lounge access, while others may place greater value on insurance or rewards.

Whether you choose an instant credit card, a Forex Card, or both, compare the complete fee structure and benefits before travelling.

FAQs 1. What is forex markup? It is a fee charged on eligible foreign currency transactions made using a card.

2. Is a Forex Card the same as a Credit Card? No. A Forex Card is generally preloaded with foreign currency, while a Credit Card provides a credit facility.

3. Does every travel Credit Card offer lounge access? No. Access, visit limits and eligibility conditions vary between cards.

4. What travel insurance can a Credit Card provide? Depending on the card, benefits may include baggage, accident or trip cancellation protection, subject to terms.

5. Does an instant credit card guarantee approval? No. Faster processing does not remove the issuer's eligibility and verification requirements.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint’s promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.