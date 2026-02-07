Tricky opening tie awaits undercook Sri Lanka in form of unpredictable Ireland

Colombo, Feb 7 (PTI) An undercooked Sri Lanka would look to put behind a disappointing preparation and dish out a solid effort when they take on an unpredictable Ireland in their opening Group B match of the T20 World Cup in front of home fans here on Sunday.

Sri Lanka didn't have the best of preparations for the showpiece they are co-hosting with India, as they were whitewashed 0-3 by England in a home T20 series, which was the final tune-up to the tournament.

And the islanders would now look to learn lessons from that drubbing and take corrective steps.

The main concern for Sri Lanka is their inconsistency over a period of time.

In the series against England, both their batting and bowling were found wanting under pressure situations.

Sri Lanka, champions of the T20 World Cup in 2014, enter this edition with home advantage and what appears, on paper, to be a decent squad, which needs to deliver in crunch situations.

Sri Lanka have a tricky group, but they can make it to the Super Stage alongside Australia. But Ireland and Zimbabwe are expected to provide fights with Oman being the other team.

Much will depend on Sri Lanka's top-order, which needs to deliver as their middle-order lacks the bite.

The Dasun Shanaka-led side will look to sharpen their all-round performance and the senior players will have to step up and deliver to take their campaign forward.

Sri Lanka have the likes of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis as the crux at the top-order. There is also Kamil Mishara, who has been a regular feature lately but he will look to justify his potential at the big stage.

The Lankans will also be banking hugely on veteran Kusal Kusal Perera, while the middle order will have the likes of Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka and Janith Liyanage.

Captain Shanaka is Sri Lanka's leading finisher and a premium pace-bowling all-rounder.

Sri Lanka's pace department will have the likes of Dushmantha Chameera and Matheesha Pathirana, but Eshan Malinga, who was ruled out due to a shoulder injury, will be sorely missed. He has been replaced by Pramod Madhusan.

The spin department will be led Wanindu Hasaranga and will have Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana in company.

But Hasaranga's form off late has been a concern, and he would look to forget his dismal show against England and start afresh.

Ireland, on the other hand, will be led by veteran Paul Stirling and will feature key players like Harry Tector and Josh Little.

Ireland will hope to build on recent wins and become the giant-killers of their group but inconsistency will be a concern.

This tournament will be Ireland's eighth appearance in the T20 World Cup, having featured in every edition since their debut in 2009.

The Irish are coming on the back of impressive series wins against Italy and UAE, and they would look to maintain their winning run in the tournament.

Ireland have a realistic chance of coming out of the group if they can upset Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The Teams (from):

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan.

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.