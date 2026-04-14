Trump gets McDonalds delivery at Oval Office on first anniversary of 'no tax on tips' law

Washington, US President Donald Trump received two large bags from McDonalds from a doorstep delivery driver at the Oval Office at the White House to mark the first anniversary of the 'no tax on tips' law.

"This doesn't look staged, does it," Trump joked as Sharon Simmons, a Door Dash Grandma, completed an unusual order, delivering the President's "favourites" from the burger chain, at the Oval Office.

Simmons, wearing a red T-shirt with 'DoorDash Grandma' written on the front, appeared surprised when Trump asked her to join him in addressing the media gathered outside the Oval Office.

"Would you like to do a little news conference with me, with these people?" Trump asked her. "These are not the nicest people."

'I'll do whatever you ask me to do, sir,' Simmons responded.

"So the no tax on tips is something special. It's very special, and that's one that really pertains to you," Trump said as he handed out a USD 100 tip to Simmons.

"It is such an honour to meet you," the President said, before adding, "and I think you voted for me."

Simmons did not answer in the affirmative, saying she "maybe" voted for the Republican.

"Thanks to President Trump signing No Tax on Tips into law, Sharron is using the USD 11,000 in tips that she made last year to support her family," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The President also invited Simmons and her husband Leo, to the Ultimate Fighting Championship event at the White House lawns on June 14.