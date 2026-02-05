TT Devassy Jewellery Marks 85 Years with the Unveiling of Designer-Made Heritage Collection

TT Devassy Jewellery marked 85 years of creative excellence with the unveiling of POYEMS — a new design-led label that signals a defining new chapter for the House. The milestone celebration, held at The Grounds, Chakola Mill, Kochi, brought together patrons, artists, and members of the creative fraternity for an editorial-style showcase that traced legacy through contemporary authorship.

For over eight decades, TT Devassy has positioned jewellery not merely as ornamentation, but as a crafted expression of memory, identity, and storytelling. The 85th year, however, was not framed as reflection alone — it was presented as evolution.

Advertisement

POYEMS emerges as that evolution.

Conceived as a concept-driven extension of the House, POYEMS reimagines jewellery as narrative — where symbolism, form, and emotional intent take precedence over ornamentation for its own sake. It marks a decisive shift toward designer-authored collections grounded in original thought and cultural interpretation.

Introducing the POYEMS Collective, Architect and Creative Director Minna Elizabeth guided guests through the ideas shaping each design.

“For 85 years, this House has shaped memory in gold,” she said.



“But legacy does not stand still. It evolves, questions, and redefines. POYEMS was born in that process.”

Among the highlights, Kilimala was presented as an heirloom rooted in family lineage and reinterpreted as a living inheritance. Vazhayilamala, inspired by the banana leaf, expressed organic fluidity, while architectural symmetry drawn from landmarks such as the Taj Mahal and Hawa Mahal translated built heritage into ornament. Thamarapoothali drew from sacred tradition and the ritual symbolism of Theyyam.

Advertisement

“The POYEMS are not simply collections — they are storytellers. This is where legacy becomes design,” she added.

POYEMS icon, KILIMALA.

Built on a belief in thoughtful craftsmanship, TT Devassy Jewellery has long championed designer-authored creation, balancing time-honoured techniques with contemporary expression. POYEMS formalises that philosophy into a distinct design identity - one that positions the House within a more design-conscious luxury conversation.

Advertisement

The anniversary showcase, conceived as an editorial runway, moved beyond the conventional jewellery presentation, tracing the brand’s evolution from heritage craftsmanship to its place within today’s design-driven luxury landscape.

The evening included addresses by Anil Jose, Managing Director, Seema Anil, Executive Director, Minna Elizabeth, Creative Director and Adon Tharakan, Executive Director – Finance & Development, reflecting on the House’s continued creative direction.

As TT Devassy Jewellery enters its 85th year - POYEMS stands as both tribute and transformation - reaffirming the House’s enduring philosophy: heritage must not merely be preserved, but continually reinterpreted.

The POYEMS collections are presented exclusively at the House’s MG Road flagship in Kochi.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.